Tamannaah Thanks Medics for Helping Her Recover From COVID-19

On Saturday, 17 October, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her recover from coronavirus. Earlier this month, the Baahubali actor had shared that she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sharing photos with doctors and nurses Tamannaah tweeted, "Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and the staff at @Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak & scared but the you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!"

On 6 October, Tamannaah said that she had been discharged from hospital and was quarantining at home. A statement shared on social media read, "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to mild fever last week. After taking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged (sic)."

