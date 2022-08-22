Taltson Dam area evacuated out of caution as wildfire burns 38 kilometres from Fort Smith

Smoke from a wildfire can be seen in this shot taken in Fort Simpson on July 9, 2021. The N.W.T.'s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Monday that a wildfire near Fort Smith has triggered a precautionary evacuation of the Taltson Dam area. (Hannah Paulson/CBC - image credit)

A wildfire near Fort Smith, N.W.T., has triggered a precautionary evacuation of the area around the Taltson Dam.

The wildfire is about 9,000 hectares in size, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Fire crews are setting up protection for things of value in the area.

It was caused by lightning and is currently about 38 kilometres northeast of Fort Smith.

The department said on its website that the fire is "very smoky" as of Monday morning, and shifting winds could mean high levels of smoke in the town.