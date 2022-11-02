Talonvest Delivers $34 Million Bridge Loan Financing for Los Angeles Property

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Class A self storage facility

Hawthorne, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with its longtime client, 1784 Holdings, are pleased to announce the closing of a $34 million bridge loan secured by a Class A self storage facility in Hawthorne, CA. The property consists of 91,603 NRSF and 990 units on a 1.31-acre site centrally located between three major highways in Los Angeles County. The facility has excellent visibility and is conveniently accessible in a dense residential area near major employers.



The loan was funded by a nationwide commercial real estate middle-market lender and included a 3-year loan term, interest-only payments, and the option to extend the initial loan term.

Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings commented, “Talonvest is an integral part of our business team. Their ability to navigate the capital markets, consistently deliver favorable loan terms, and solve issues that may arise in the closing process are invaluable.” The Talonvest team representing 1784 Holdings on this assignment included Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact: Daniela Valencia

Talonvest Capital, Inc.

949.387.2368

dvalencia@talonvest.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5267b611-f3f2-4011-a57b-07893f390407

Story continues















