Tallulah Willis Shares New Reflective Post of 2022 Rehab Treatment

The video was filmed while she received treatment for an eating disorder

Donato Sardella/Getty Tallulah Willis attends the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party in Los Angeles, California.

Tallulah Willis shared a video from her 2022 rehab experience on Instagram Wednesday.

In the spring of 2022, the 29-year-old was admitted to Driftwood Recovery, a Texas residential treatment facility, to address her eating disorder.

In the video, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter is seen dancing along to Shaggy and Rickardo "RikRok" Ducent’s “It Wasn't Me." The song plays in the background as Willis rides in the back of a van.

Tallulah Willis/instagram Tallulah Willis posted a video from rehab in 2022

“Me being the absolute cutest at texas rehab!!! 😛. (2022)," she captioned the video.

Since she left the facility in October 2022, Willis has shared several moments from her recovery experience. In August, she shared a photo on Instagram of her body from a "pre-recovery" time during her eating disorder. She began the caption with a trigger warning explaining the contents of the post.

"TW: ED pre-recovery image~ I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she’s been. steady on the course my bbs ☀️,” Willis wrote, adding hashtags that read “iloveme” and “edrecovery.”

The Instagram carousel also included a screenshot of a group chat in which she sent a recent photo of her body, with a text that read, “Look at my healthy body!!!!”

After her rehab experience, Willis wrote a personal essay for Vogue that was published in May.

In the essay, Willis shared her struggles with body dysmorphia, which then led to her developing anorexia. She also shared details of her ADHD and borderline personality diagnoses.

“For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I’ve been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to,” she wrote. “It was a largely therapeutic experience; for the first time, I grieved the 15-year-old misfit me, the ugly duckling."

Willis also revealed that she was admitted to a residential treatment facility in 2019 when she was 25. During her inpatient experience, the actress was able to address both her eating disorder, as well as her depression.

During her earlier inpatient experience, the actress was diagnosed with ADHD, and explained she began a stimulant medication, “which was transformative.”

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders and can result in difficulty paying attention and controlling impulsive behaviors, or being overly active, according to the CDC.



“I felt smart for the first time,” Willis recalled of the experience of first taking her medication. “But I also started to enjoy the appetite-suppressant side effect of the meds.”

While Willis was able to “build a life outside of how [she] looked,” those around her were growing concerned and began to question the impact the ADHD medication could have on her physical health.

She confessed in the essay, “By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 lbs.”

Willis explained how her weight loss was impacting her physical health, writing, “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

Quickly thereafter, her family intervened and admitted her to Driftwood Recovery, where she took part in a variety of new therapies and received more insight into her mental health.

When Willis left Texas in October, she says she felt much better and came to an important realization.

"I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family—to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents," she wrote for Vogue. “An emaciated body wouldn’t do that. I had felt the weight of people worrying about me for years, and that put me on my knees.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



