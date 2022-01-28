AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the 4th quarter of 2021

Tallinna Vesi

Today, on 28 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where the Management Board Members Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev and Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär introduced the performance of the 4th quarter of 2021.

We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2021 in more detail are available here.

Laura Korjus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


