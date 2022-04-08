AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2022 Q1

AS Tallinna Sadam
AS Tallinna Sadam
AS Tallinna Sadam

In 2022 Q1, 4.8 million tonnes of cargo and 896 thousand passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 140% i.e. 524 thousand passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 8%. The number of vessel calls declined by 2% to 1645 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 20% and the number of vehicles by 13%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the passenger business is recovering from the low-point caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are seeing an increase in passenger traffic, especially on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, but we are still vulnerable to the risks of a pandemic, and there is a degree of caution among distant countries towards this area regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about the summer period and we are waiting for visitors from neighboring countries and cruise tourists who enjoy travelling,” explained Kalm.

The decrease in cargo volume is primarily due to the decrease in dry bulk and liquid bulk. In dry bulk, the handling of fertilizers, as well as wood pellets decreased, but at the same time the export of grain stored increased significantly due to the growth in market prices. The decline in liquid bulk was mainly caused by the imposition of sanctions on Belarussian oil products from March. The increase in container traffic is due to the low base of the previous year, when there was a shortage of empty containers in the world and global supply chain failures. The growth trend of ro-ro goods continues.

“The impact of the sanctions applied to Russia on the cargo volumes of Tallinna Sadam is expected in the following periods, and it will primarily affect the volumes of oil and gas products and fertilizers, i.e. liquid bulk and dry bulk. On the other hand, due to the relocation of trade flows, new opportunities in storage business may arise,"said Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2022 Q1:

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Change %

Cargo volume by type of cargo
(th tonnes)

4 843

5 275

-432

-8.2%

Liquid bulk

1 730

2 068

-337

-16.3%

Ro-ro

1 662

1 542

120

7.8%

Dry bulk

743

1 102

-359

-32.6%

Containers

550

442

108

24.4%

in TEUs

67 828

52 106

15 722

30.2%

General cargo

154

122

32

26.1%

Non-marine

5

0

5

14453.1%

Number of passengers by routes (th)

896

373

524

140.4%

Tallinn-Helsinki

801

334

468

140.3%

Tallinn-Stockholm

53

0

53

100.0%

Muuga-Vuosaari

32

30

2

6.8%

Tallinn-St.Petersburg

0

0

0

-

Cruise (traditional)

0

0

0

-

Other

10

10

0

2.1%

Number of vessel calls by vessel type

1 645

1 678

-33

-2.0%

Cargo vessels

349

359

-10

-2.8%

Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)

1 296

1 319

-23

-1.7%

Cruise vessels (traditional)

0

0

0

-

Ferries*
(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines)

Passengers (th)

323

269

54

20.2%

Vehicles (th)

178

158

20

12.6%

Icebreaker Botnica

Charter days

90

90

0

0.0%

Utility rate (%)

100%

100%

0

0.0%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachment


