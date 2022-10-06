AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2022 Q3 and 9 months

AS Tallinna Sadam
AS Tallinna Sadam
AS Tallinna Sadam

In 2022 Q3, 4.4 million tonnes of cargo and 2.5 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 87% i.e. by 1.2 million passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 33%. At the same time, the number of vessel calls was relatively stable decreasing only by 4% to 1936 calls. The number of passengers and vehicles served between the Estonian mainland and the main islands and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the recovery of passenger business continued vigorously in the summer, the number of passengers increased by 2.3 times in 9 months year-on-year, primarily with the support of the Tallinn-Helsinki route and cruise passengers. "We are very pleased that cruise ships continue to find their way to Tallinn despite St. Petersburg's disappearance from the cruise map. Today, we have managed to recover to 70% of the pre-pandemic level in the passenger business," said Kalm.

In terms of cargo volumes, ro-ro and container volumes continue to grow, but the overall cargo volume has decreased due to the sanctions imposed on Russia. The sanctions affect the handling of liquid bulk and fertilizers (dry bulk).

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by ferries, as well as the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica, are stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2022 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table.  The data for the Q3 2022 are preliminary as of 05.10.2022. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Change

9M 2022

 9M 2021

Change

Cargo volume by type of cargo
(th tonnes)

4 370

6 541

-33.2%

13 897

17 709

-21.5%

Ro-ro

1 701

1 599

6.4%

5 235

4 818

8.7%

Dry bulk

1 156

2 976

-61.2%

4 325

7 396

-41.5%

Liquid bulk

887

1 371

-35.3%

2 195

3 737

-41.3%

Containers

508

465

9.1%

1 649

1 391

18.5%

in TEUs

60 231

56 221

7.1%

207 052

166 153

24.6%

General cargo

114

129

-12.1%

480

367

30.8%

Non-marine

5

0

-

14

1

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of passengers by routes (th)

2 533

1 358

86.5%

5 337

2 327

129.4%

Tallinn-Helsinki

2 169

1 075

101.8%

4 633

1 953

137.2%

Tallinn-Stockholm

146

105

39.0%

329

105

212.9%

Muuga-Vuosaari

50

37

33.8%

129

99

30.0%

Cruise (traditional)

116

54

115.4%

170

54

216.2%

Other

52

86

-40.1%

76

116

-34.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of vessel calls by vessel type

1 936

2 010

-3.7%

5 529

5 524

0.1%

Cargo vessels

371

492

-24.6%

1 131

1 287

-12.1%

Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)

1 455

1 479

-1.6%

4 220

4 198

0.5%

Cruise vessels (traditional)

110

39

182.1%

178

39

356.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ferries*                                            
(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passengers (th)

897

906

-1.0%

1 852

1 759

5.3%

Vehicles (th)

394

407

-3.3%

872

862

1.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Icebreaker Botnica

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charter days

92

92

0,0%

206

206

0,0%

Utility rate (%)

100%

100%

0

75%

75%

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/. We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachment


