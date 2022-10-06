AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2022 Q3 and 9 months

AS Tallinna Sadam

In 2022 Q3, 4.4 million tonnes of cargo and 2.5 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 87% i.e. by 1.2 million passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 33%. At the same time, the number of vessel calls was relatively stable decreasing only by 4% to 1936 calls. The number of passengers and vehicles served between the Estonian mainland and the main islands and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the recovery of passenger business continued vigorously in the summer, the number of passengers increased by 2.3 times in 9 months year-on-year, primarily with the support of the Tallinn-Helsinki route and cruise passengers. "We are very pleased that cruise ships continue to find their way to Tallinn despite St. Petersburg's disappearance from the cruise map. Today, we have managed to recover to 70% of the pre-pandemic level in the passenger business," said Kalm.

In terms of cargo volumes, ro-ro and container volumes continue to grow, but the overall cargo volume has decreased due to the sanctions imposed on Russia. The sanctions affect the handling of liquid bulk and fertilizers (dry bulk).

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by ferries, as well as the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica, are stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2022 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2022 are preliminary as of 05.10.2022. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 4 370 6 541 -33.2% 13 897 17 709 -21.5% Ro-ro 1 701 1 599 6.4% 5 235 4 818 8.7% Dry bulk 1 156 2 976 -61.2% 4 325 7 396 -41.5% Liquid bulk 887 1 371 -35.3% 2 195 3 737 -41.3% Containers 508 465 9.1% 1 649 1 391 18.5% in TEUs 60 231 56 221 7.1% 207 052 166 153 24.6% General cargo 114 129 -12.1% 480 367 30.8% Non-marine 5 0 - 14 1 - Number of passengers by routes (th) 2 533 1 358 86.5% 5 337 2 327 129.4% Tallinn-Helsinki 2 169 1 075 101.8% 4 633 1 953 137.2% Tallinn-Stockholm 146 105 39.0% 329 105 212.9% Muuga-Vuosaari 50 37 33.8% 129 99 30.0% Cruise (traditional) 116 54 115.4% 170 54 216.2% Other 52 86 -40.1% 76 116 -34.6% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 936 2 010 -3.7% 5 529 5 524 0.1% Cargo vessels 371 492 -24.6% 1 131 1 287 -12.1% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 455 1 479 -1.6% 4 220 4 198 0.5% Cruise vessels (traditional) 110 39 182.1% 178 39 356.4% Ferries*

(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Passengers (th) 897 906 -1.0% 1 852 1 759 5.3% Vehicles (th) 394 407 -3.3% 872 862 1.1% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 92 92 0,0% 206 206 0,0% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0 75% 75% 0

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

Story continues

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachment



