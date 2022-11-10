AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2022 Q3 and 9 months

10 min read
In the third quarter, Tallinna Sadam Group's revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit increased year-on-year. Group revenue amounted to EUR 36 million in the third quarter, increasing by 13% compared to the same period last year. The group's adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was EUR 18 million (+5%) and the profit was EUR 12 million (+11%). In the 9-month summary, the revenue was EUR 93 million (+15%), the adjusted EBITDA was EUR 47 million (+14%) and the profit was EUR 24 million (+26%).

The Group’s results were strongly affected by the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions and recovery of passenger numbers, as well as the continued decline in cargo volumes. As a result of lifting the restrictions and increased passenger confidence, the number of passengers more than doubled in 9 months, especially on the Helsinki route (+137%), in addition, the number of cruise passengers more than tripled. However, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, we are still 40% below in passenger numbers. The decline in cargo volumes is mainly due to the fourth consecutive quarter of decline in dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo volumes. In shipping, the strong third quarter was supported by additional voyages of ferry Regula based on growing demand; and chartering of Botnica at 100% utility rate.

The revenue and profit growth in both 9 months and the third quarter was driven by the continued strong recovery of the passenger business, which also covered the negative effects of the sanctions on cargo business. The 9-month revenue and adjusted EBITDA of the passenger harbours segment even exceeded the segment’s result of full year 2021. At the same time, the pressure of inflation on operating and labor costs strengthened, which reduced the EBITDA margin. The negative impact of the imposed sanctions has turned out to be smaller than expected, in 2022 it is estimated at EUR 2.5 million, as the sanctions have been implemented gradually during the year.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 10 November, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Key figures (in million EUR):

 

Q3

Q3

+/–

9M

9M

+/–

 

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Revenue

36.3

32.3

12.6

93.5

81.5

14.7

Adjusted EBITDA

18.0

17.1

5.4

46.9

41.2

13.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin

49.6%

52.9%

-3.3

50.2%

50.6%

-0.4

Operating profit

11.8

10.7

11.0

28.2

23.1

21.9

Income tax

0

0

0

–4.1

–3.3

25.5

Profit for the period

11.7

10.6

10.7

24.0

19.1

25.6

Investments

3.5

2.3

51.3

12.4

10.2

21.6


 

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

+/–

Total assets

622.4

629.5

–1.1%

Interest bearing debt

159.5

203.3

–21.5%

Other liabilities

47.1

45.3

3.9%

Equity

379.3

380.9

–0.4%

Number of shares

263.0

263.0

0.0%

Major events in Q3:

  • Closing of operations in Paljassaare Harbour

  • The Competition Authority terminated supervision proceedings regarding the contractual penalty of Worldwide Cargo Establishment

  • The state will not exercise the option to purchase the ferries

  • New composition of the supervisory board took office in July, changes on the audit committee and remuneration committee

  • Changes in the supervisory boards of TS Shipping and Green Marine

  • AS Tallinna Sadam investor day ‘In the Winds of the Future’

Revenue
Revenue for the 9 months of 2022 grew by EUR 11.9 million (+14.7%) year on year to EUR 93.5 million. Growth was driven by 25% revenue growth in the second quarter, supported by an increase in the number of passengers as well as higher revenue from the operation of ferry service between Estonia’s mainland and two largest islands. All revenue streams increased except cargo charge, which fell slightly. The most increase came from passenger fee (+111%), operating lease (+13%), vessel dues (+6%) and ferry service revenue (+13%).
The nine-month revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew by 46% year on year, mainly due to growth in passenger fee revenue through a surge in passenger numbers and growth in vessel dues. The segment also increased its lease income by leasing out new premises and electricity sales revenue which was supported by a rise in electricity prices. In the third quarter, revenue grew by 34% year on year to EUR 13.0 million.
The nine-month revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 1.4 million year on year (–4.6%). The segment’s vessel dues revenue dropped by EUR 2.0 million (–13%) due to a decline in dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo. Cargo charges decreased (EUR –143 thousand) as well but the decline in cargo charges was significantly smaller than the decrease in cargo throughput due to changes in the cargo structure. Lease income grew by EUR 281 thousand due to changes in lease rates and electricity sales revenue increased by EUR 659 thousand.
In the third quarter, the revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 1.5 million year on year.
The nine-month revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 3.2 million (+13.7%) due to growth in both ferry service revenue and lease income. Ferry service revenue grew through a rise in contractual fees due to an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices and growth in the number of trips. In the third quarter, the revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 1.6 million year on year (+18.5%).
The revenue of the segment Other grew by 10.2% in the first nine months and by 22.2% in the third quarter. Revenue growth was supported by the revision of the contractual fee due to the indexation of the fee rates.

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months grew by EUR 5.6 million (+13.7%) year on year to EUR 46.9 million. The strongest contributors were the Passenger harbours segment (EUR +6.7 million) and the Ferry segment (EUR +1.4 million). In the Cargo harbours segment, adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 3.2 million due to smaller cargo throughput. In the third quarter, EBITDA grew by EUR 0.9 million (+5.4%) year on year. The strongest contributor was the Passenger harbours segment (EUR +2.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin for nine months decreased from 50.6% to 50.2% and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter decreased from 52.9% to 49.6% compared with the same period last year.

Profit
Profit for the first nine months amounted to EUR 24.0 million, exceeding the profit for the comparative period by EUR 4.9 million (+25.6%). Third-quarter profit was EUR 11.7 million (EUR +1.1 million). Profit before tax for the first nine months grew by EUR 5.7 million (+25.6%) compared with the same period last year, rising to EUR 28.1 million.

Investments
In the first nine months of 2022, the Group invested EUR 12.4 million, EUR 2.2 million more than a year earlier. Investments were mainly made in reconstructing the outdoor area around Terminal D, upgrading the quay equipment and reconstructing the shoreline reinforcements in Old City Harbour and increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo. Investments of the third quarter totalled EUR 3.5 million (Q3 2021: EUR 2.3 million).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

36 416

34 840

Trade and other receivables

11 117

14 151

Contract assets

457

0

Inventories

507

399

Total current assets

48 497

49 390

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Investments in associates

2 118

1 559

Other long-term receivables

379

896

Property, plant and equipment

569 384

575 563

Intangible assets

2 006

2 130

Total non-current assets

573 887

580 148

Total assets

622 384

629 538

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

15 916

15 916

Provisions

1 253

1 572

Government grants

551

1 223

Taxes payable

1 603

890

Trade and other payables

10 159

10 291

Contract liabilities

1 839

57

Total current liabilities

31 321

29 949

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Loans and borrowings

180 015

187 398

Government grants

30 422

29 835

Other payables

504

652

Contract liabilities

778

809

Total non-current liabilities

211 719

218 694

Total liabilities

243 040

248 643

EQUITY

 

 

Share capital at par value

263 000

263 000

Share premium

44 478

44 478

Statutory capital reserve

22 115

21 271

Retained earnings (prior periods)

25 791

26 534

Profit for the period

23 960

25 612

Total equity

379 344

380 895

Total liabilities and equity

622 384

629 538

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands of euros

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

36 325

32 263

93 460

81 511

Other income

412

379

1 140

1 037

Operating expenses

–12 763

–10 081

–31 267

–25 454

Personnel expenses

–5 885

–5 370

–16 210

–15 114

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

–6 191

–6 405

–18 703

–18 502

Other expenses

–55

–116

–249

–369

Operating profit

11 843

10 670

28 171

23 109

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income and costs

 

 

 

 

Finance income

32

23

97

60

Finance costs

–404

–341

–1 011

–1 082

Finance costs – net

–372

–318

–914

–1 022

 

 

 

 

 

Share of profit of an associate accounted
for under the equity method

237

224

814

265

Profit before income tax

11 708

10 576

28 071

22 352

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

0

0

–4 111

–3 275

Profit for the period

11 708

10 576

23 960

19 077

Attributable to owners of the Parent

11 708

10 576

23 960

19 077

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)

0.04

0.04

0.09

0.07

Basic and diluted earnings per share
 – continuing operations (in euros)

0.04

0.04

0.09

0.07

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

 

 

 

In thousands of euros

9M 2022

9M 2021

 

 

 

Cash receipts from sale of goods and services

101 077

87 777

Cash receipts related to other income

135

83

Payments to suppliers

–38 682

–30 919

Payments to and on behalf of employees

–14 673

–13 877

Payments for other expenses

–296

–376

Income tax paid on dividends

–4 335

–3 440

Cash from operating activities

43 226

39 248

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

–12 932

–11 516

Purchases of intangible assets

–346

–525

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

91

523

Proceeds from government grants related to assets

4 924

0

Dividends received

255

0

Interest received

3

2

Cash used in investing activities

–8 005

–11 516

Repayments of loans received

–7 383

–7 383

Dividends paid

–25 287

–20 085

Interest paid

–968

–1 218

Other payments related to financing activities

–7

–1

Cash from/used in financing activities

–33 645

–28 687

NET CASH FLOW

1 576

–955

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

34 840

26 679

Change in cash and cash equivalents

1 576

–955

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

36 416

25 724

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachments


