AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q3 2020

In the third quarter (1 July – 30 September) of the 2020 financial year, Tallink Grupp AS and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 1.3 million passengers, which is 55.8% less than in the third quarter last year. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 1.9% in the same comparison. The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue decreased by 50.0% or EUR 144.0 million to a total of EUR 143.7 million. Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 5.7 million (EUR 83.2 million in Q3 2019) and unaudited net loss was EUR 23.9 million (net profit of EUR 54.6 million in Q3 2019).

In the third quarter, the Group’s revenue and operating results were impacted by the following operational factors:

Covid-19 and related travel restrictions.

7% less trips due to changes in operating schedules.

Restrictions on maximum capacity on all cruise vessels.

Impact of Covid-19 and travel restrictions



Operations in the third quarter were strongly influenced by the Covid-19 situation, restrictions on international travel and communications advising against travelling by state authorities. While the restrictions remained limited in most markets until mid-September, the restrictions were in force effectively the entire quarter for international passenger traffic to and from Sweden.

Several operational changes were effective in the third quarter:

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with vessels Victoria I and Baltic Queen have been suspended since 15 March.

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route with vessels Romantika and Isabelle have been suspended since 16 March.

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route with vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony have been suspended since 19 March.

Tallink City Hotel has remained closed since 18 March and is undergoing a full-scale renovation from September.

Throughout the quarter our vessels were flexibly rerouted to other routes:

The cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to the Tallinn-Helsinki route. It also operated one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa, from Tallinn to Mariehamn and to Riga as well as four special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated eight special cruises from Tallinn to Mariehamn and 15 special cruises from Tallinn to Turku. In addition to that, the cruise ferry also operated two special return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and four special cruises on the Helsinki-Riga route.

The cruise ferry Romantika operated four special cruises from Riga to Mariehamn and five from Riga to Helsinki. It also operated eight special return trips on the Riga-Stockholm route in order to secure transport of cargo. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

The cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated on the Helsinki-Riga route. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 16 special cruises from Stockholm to Visby and six special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand.

The Estonia-Finland routes shuttle vessels Megastar and Star, cargo vessel Seawind, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route cargo vessel Regal Star and the Turku-Stockholm route cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy continued operating on their regular routes. From July 2020, cargo vessel Sailor started operating on Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to cargo vessel Regal Star.

Changes concerning personnel

Due to the Covid-19 situation the following changes relating to personnel were in force in the third quarter of 2020:

Most of the Finnish personnel were temporarily laid off, except the staff on duty.

The workload of Swedish personnel was reduced to varying extent.

Given the different labour regulations in our home markets most efficient response to the changes in the environment was possible on the Finnish flagged vessels. The situation is the most difficult in Estonia and Latvia where the rigid legislation does not enable to combine unpaid leave with other salary support measures to the employee. Therefore, lengthy redundancies processes are necessary in Estonia and Latvia which are expected to start yielding positive financial impact in early 2021.

During the reporting period, a previously initiated collective redundancies process was carried out. An additional collective redundancies process was initiated in the third quarter, which potentially affects a further maximum of 1 500 employees by the end of the fourth quarter. As of the reporting date, the redundancies have affected more than 900 employees.

The average number of employees during the quarter and the number of employees at the end of the quarter were, respectively, 18.8% and 19.9% lower compared to the same period last year.

Support measures

During the quarter the Group received a total of EUR 3.8 million in direct financial support from the temporary salary compensation measure offered by the state of Sweden.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Estonian Parliament approved the change in legislation granting exemption from ships’ fairway dues for twelve months starting from April 2020. The effect of the exemption amounted to EUR 1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Activities to improve liquidity

On 30 July 2020, the shareholders’ annual general meeting decided not to pay dividends from net profit for 2019.

In order to relieve the liquidity issues caused by the Covid-19 situation, the Group’s companies were allowed to postpone the tax payments. At the end of the third quarter, the postponed tax liability amounted to EUR 9.5 million and will be paid by autumn 2021.

As an additional measure, the Group extended payment deadlines of its supplier invoices.

Sales and segments



In the third quarter of 2020, the Group’s total revenue decreased by EUR 144.0 million to EUR 143.7 million. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 was EUR 287.8 million and EUR 283.6 million, respectively.

Revenue from route operations (core business) decreased by EUR 136.2 million to EUR 132.2 million. The passenger operations and segment results on all routes were significantly affected by the continuing Covid-19 situation and imposed travel restrictions.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland routes decreased by 39.3% compared to last year, while the number of transported cargo units increased by 7.4%. Estonia-Finland routes’ revenue decreased by EUR 32.0 million to EUR 70.2 million. The segment result decreased by EUR 29.7 million to EUR 3.3 million. The Estonia-Finland routes’ results include also the operations of the Tallinn-Turku and the Tallinn-Mariehamn routes.

