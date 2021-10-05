AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2021 and the third quarter of the 2021 financial year

Tallink Grupp
In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

September
2021

September
2020

Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change

Passengers

310 265

243 215

27.6%

1 144 092

1 314 301

-13.0%

Finland - Sweden

92 321

61 702

49.6%

379 322

344 004

10.3%

Estonia - Finland

189 007

165 739

14.0%

649 206

931 507

-30.3%

Estonia - Sweden

28 937

6 798

325.7%

115 564

13 040

786.2%

Latvia - Sweden

0

8 976

-100.0%

0

25 750

-100.0%

Cargo Units

33 982

32 672

4.0%

90 538

91 578

-1.1%

Finland - Sweden

7 143

6 026

18.5%

17 570

16 745

4.9%

Estonia - Finland

21 804

22 802

-4.4%

60 967

64 387

-5.3%

Estonia - Sweden

5 035

3 641

38.3%

12 001

9 809

22.3%

Latvia - Sweden

0

203

-100.0%

0

637

-100.0%

Passenger Vehicles

64 610

62 138

4.0%

229 468

275 735

-16.8%

Finland - Sweden

8 627

8 314

3.8%

42 707

38 092

12.1%

Estonia - Finland

53 438

52 191

2.4%

174 979

233 640

-25.1%

Estonia - Sweden

2 545

409

522.2%

11 782

966

1 119.7%

Latvia - Sweden

0

1 224

-100.0%

0

3 037

-100.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service. Operations of cargo vessel Sea Wind were suspended most of the third quarter.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were restarted from July with one vessel. In addition, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were restarted from August. During the quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated Swedish domestic cruises in July and August. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 3 days in September.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Controller

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

Attachment


