AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2023 and Q1 2023
In March 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,787 passengers, which is a 17.3% increase compared to March 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 13.8% to 32,566 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.5% to 55,616 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of 2023 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,049,777 passengers, which is a 45.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.9% to 86,732 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.3% to 157,639 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2023 and the first quarter of the year were the following:
March 2023
March 2022
Change
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
Passengers
355,787
303,360
17.3%
1,049,777
720,261
45.7%
Finland–Sweden
98,198
101,894
-3.6%
311,596
229,905
35.5%
Estonia–Finland
220,022
170,326
29.2%
627,209
427,805
46.6%
Estonia–Sweden
37,567
31,140
20.6%
110,972
62,551
77.4%
Cargo Units
32,566
37,767
-13.8%
86,732
101,938
-14.9%
Finland-Sweden
2,915
6,509
-55.2%
8,708
18,846
-53.8%
Estonia-Finland
24,211
25,745
-6.0%
63,821
69,997
-8.8%
Estonia-Sweden
5,440
5,513
-1.3%
14,203
13,095
8.5%
Passenger Vehicles
55,616
54,277
2.5%
157,639
140,380
12.3%
Finland-Sweden
2,896
4,989
-42.0%
9,828
13,200
-25.5%
Estonia-Finland
50,689
46,941
8.0%
142,465
122,426
16.4%
Estonia-Sweden
2,031
2,347
-13.5%
5,346
4,754
12.5%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries did not operate on the route for 45 days in total.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment