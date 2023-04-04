AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2023 and Q1 2023

In March 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 355,787 passengers, which is a 17.3% increase compared to March 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 13.8% to 32,566 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.5% to 55,616 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of 2023 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,049,777 passengers, which is a 45.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 14.9% to 86,732 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 12.3% to 157,639 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2023 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

 

March 2023

March 2022

Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

Passengers

355,787

303,360

17.3%

1,049,777

720,261

45.7%

Finland–Sweden

98,198

101,894

-3.6%

311,596

229,905

35.5%

Estonia–Finland

220,022

170,326

29.2%

627,209

427,805

46.6%

Estonia–Sweden

37,567

31,140

20.6%

110,972

62,551

77.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo Units

32,566

37,767

-13.8%

86,732

101,938

-14.9%

Finland-Sweden

2,915

6,509

-55.2%

8,708

18,846

-53.8%

Estonia-Finland

24,211

25,745

-6.0%

63,821

69,997

-8.8%

Estonia-Sweden

5,440

5,513

-1.3%

14,203

13,095

8.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Passenger Vehicles

55,616

54,277

2.5%

157,639

140,380

12.3%

Finland-Sweden

2,896

4,989

-42.0%

9,828

13,200

-25.5%

Estonia-Finland

50,689

46,941

8.0%

142,465

122,426

16.4%

Estonia-Sweden

2,031

2,347

-13.5%

5,346

4,754

12.5%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract. Due to scheduled maintenance works, cruise ferries did not operate on the route for 45 days in total.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar, Megastar and Star. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold in April 2022.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

