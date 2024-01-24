A New Tallest Building in America Has Been Proposed — and It Isn’t in New York or Chicago

The skyscraper would stand at 1,907 feet and beat out N.Y.C.’s One World Trade Center, which is 1,776 feet tall

AO The proposed Legends Tower (left) at the Boardwalk at Bricktown to be built in Oklahoma City.

A building has been proposed by developers in Oklahoma City that, if completed, would be the tallest in America

It will stand at 1,907 feet tall in honor of the year Oklahoma officially became a state

The skyscraper is part of a larger development called The Boardwalk at Bricktown which will be spread out across three acres

The current tallest building in America is One World Trade in New York City, which is 1,776 feet tall

New York City may soon lose its bragging rights for having the tallest building in the United States — and to an unexpected destination.

In a press release from AO Architects issued on Friday, the firm revealed its plans to expand on a building in Oklahoma City that is already in development in order to make it the tallest building in America.

The company is teaming up with real estate developers Matteson Capital to bring the 1,907-foot building to life in an up-and-coming neighborhood called Bricktown. Both AO and Matteson Capital have requested a variance from the city that will permit them to build beyond current zoning restrictions and officially construct the nation’s tallest building in Oklahoma City.

Related: Construction of the World’s Tallest Skyscraper to Resume After Five-Year Hiatus

AO The proposed Legends Tower in Oklahoma City.

The skyscraper’s height is a nod to the year in which Oklahoma officially became America’s 46th state, 1907. It will be called Legends Tower and stand between two additional 345-foot structures.

Along with the trio of buildings, the base of the developing Boardwalk at Bricktown will offer “a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space,” according to the release.

AO Rendering for the proposed Boardwalk at Bricktown in Oklahoma City.

There will also be 1,776 residential units available at the site that range from affordable housing to luxury condos. The entire development will be spread out over three acres across two million square feet, and its location will be in close proximity to the Bricktown Canal and Oklahoma River.

Story continues

Related: This 67-Story Luxury Hotel Will Be the Tallest Occupiable Building in Nevada — And It’s Accepting Reservations Now!

Getty One World Trade Center in New York City (left) and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (right).

The tallest building in the United States is currently One World Trade Center in New York City. It opened in 2014 and stands at 1,776 feet, a nod to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contains the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, which towers over the desert city at 2,716.5 feet. The Legends Tower in Oklahoma City would officially become the fifth tallest building in the world if completed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty An aerial shot of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital, said in a statement: “Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown.”

“We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs. It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.