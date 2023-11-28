What is that tall, gray tower by UC Davis Health in Sacramento? Here’s the answer

A tall cylindrical tower sits on V Street in Sacramento with its sides bare except for rectangle vents circling its walls.

If you’ve ever wondered about the purpose of that gray, utilitarian-looking building, you’re not alone.

A reader recently asked The Sacramento Bee: What is the large round tower on the UC Davis medical center campus off of V Street?

Here’s what we found:

Where is the tower?

The tower is by the UC Davis Health Emergency Department and the Cancer Center on V and 49th streets in Sacramento.

What is the building by UC Davis in Sacramento?

The building is a city water reservoir, Carlos Eliason, spokesman for the city of Sacramento, told The Bee.

It’s one of many reservoirs owned by the city, he said.

The one on V Street was built around 1940 and holds three million gallons of water.

The environment around the V Street water reservoir, visible in the top-right corner of this photo from the 1950s, has changed greatly since its construction around 1940. It was once at the north end of the racetrack of the California State Fair, when the fair was at its old location on Stockton Boulevard and Broadway.

“Water reservoirs help with the city’s water distribution system by storing water so it’s accessible during periods of high demand and by keeping pressure in the system to keep water moving,” Eliason said. “When water is stored above ground level, it applies pressure through the pipe.”

People in the Sacramento area have likely seen other reservoirs in the city.

“Other notable city water reservoirs include Freeport Reservoir, which has the ‘Farm to Fork’ slogan on it, one at Sac City college and one by Alhambra and J Street, which has the grid/river artwork on it,” he said.