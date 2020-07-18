Tall Canadian Celebrities To Help You Keep A Safe Social Distance

It might be hard sometimes to remember to keep a safe, physical distance away from someone is during the COVID-19 pandemic, unless you walk with a tape measure all the time.

Physically distancing has been a constant recommendation during the pandemic and as businesses have been slowly reopening, it’s not an uncommon sight to see a sticker and decal on the floor marking out the recommended six feet between people.

But in downtown Toronto, a company called Public Inc. figured out a pretty easy way to keep people vigilant about distancing — put Tom Hanks in between them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The actor, who was one of the earlier high-profile cases of COVID-19 and who measures six feet in height, has been printed on to life-size decals and stuck on the ground outside liquor stores.

But why should the burden of adequate physical distancing be all on Tom Hanks’ tall but American shoulders? We have plenty of homegrown celebrities who can share the load.

If you need a reminder of what a safe, six-foot distance looks like, take a look at some Canadian celebrities who can help you out in the slideshow below:

Story continues

Standing at a whopping 6'5", the half-Canadian 'Jumanji' star is a good place to start if you need to keep your space. Known for his charismatic wrestling years and roles in star-studded action flicks, invoking Johnson's height could stop you from being between a rock and a hard place during social distancing dilemmas.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Standing at a whopping 6'5", the half-Canadian 'Jumanji' star is a good place to start if you need to keep your space. Known for his charismatic wrestling years and roles in star-studded action flicks, invoking Johnson's height could stop you from being between a rock and a hard place during social distancing dilemmas. NBC via Getty Images

If you're going to be running through the '6ix' keep at least one Drake-length distance of 6 feet between you and your friends.

Drake

If you're going to be running through the '6ix' keep at least one Drake-length distance of 6 feet between you and your friends. Gregory Shamus...Continue reading on HuffPost