TalkTalk’s ticking debt deadline and a looming ‘car boot’ sell-off

The TalkTalk boss insists shareholders are ‘very excited’ about the potential for the split - Paul Grover/Paul Grover

Sir Charles Dunstone, the tycoon behind TalkTalk, was on the verge of one of his most lucrative deals to date.

Eighteen months after taking the broadband provider private through a £1.1bn deal with Toscafund, the serial entrepreneur was locked in talks with Virgin Media O2 about a takeover that would have created the UK’s second-largest internet business.

Yet the tie-up never came to fruition. The worsening economic outlook and signals that the merger would face opposition from competition regulators meant the deal was ultimately canned.

A year later, Sir Charles is likely to be rueing the missed opportunity. As a costly debt refinancing looms, TalkTalk is now preparing to break up the business and sell the parts for cash.

But in doing so, the broadband firm risks shedding customers and hampering future growth, leaving bosses in an unenviable bind.

As one industry executive puts it: “With looming refinancing deadlines and a tough trading outlook, it could well be tick-tock on a TalkTalk implosion.”

After decades growing Carphone Warehouse, the mobile phone retailer he started from the boot of his car, Sir Charles dialled into telecoms through the spin-off of TalkTalk in 2010.

The company soon established itself as the budget operator in the market, albeit with a reputation tarnished by customer service complaints and a costly cyber attack.

TalkTalk fuelled its growth with a series of bolt-on acquisitions and, as a listed company, handed generous dividends to shareholders. It has racked up a debt pile of £1.1bn in the process.

TalkTalk’s strained balance sheet has already sparked concerns. Last year, lenders imposed stricter covenants and auditors issued a warning about its accounting.

Now, the company is gearing up for refinancing. TalkTalk has a £330m revolving credit facility that matures next November and £685m worth of debt maturing in February 2025. The recent surge in interest rates means the company faces higher borrowing costs.

Story continues

In April, yields on TalkTalk’s bonds surged to around 20pc. While they have since fallen back to just under 15pc, that remains at distressed levels, according to analysts.

New Street Research analyst James Ratzer wrote earlier this month: “At current refinancing rates, we struggle to see debt coming down in absolute terms without further disposals or a further equity injection.”

As a result, TalkTalk has found itself with no choice but to break up the business.

On a private call with bondholders, bosses announced a huge pullback in commercial activity, with plans to cut its sales and marketing costs by 40pc. Instead, it will shift attention to disposals to generate cash.

“It was the realisation that the individual parts are worth more than the whole,” says one insider.

Daisy Group, founded by entrepreneur Matthew Riley, is among those to have made a second-round offer for TalkTalk’s B2B division - Burnley Express

TalkTalk is already close to finalising a sale of its business-to-business division, which analysts think could fetch £150m. The Telegraph has learnt that Daisy Group, which was founded by entrepreneur Matthew Riley, is among the suitors to have tabled a second-round offer.

TalkTalk is now legally separating its consumer business, opening the door to a similar deal or investment.

That leaves just its wholesale division, which sells access to networks owned by BT’s Openreach and the challenger Cityfibre. TalkTalk also wants to sell a stake in this business.

A company insider said a significant trigger for the moves had been inbound interest, adding that any deals would include long-term wholesale agreements back to TalkTalk.

Analysts, though, are far from convinced by the appeal of the wholesale platform.

“We are more sceptical on the attraction of this asset… [it is] hugely dependent on the sustainability of TalkTalk’s retail franchise,” says Ratzer.

Moreover, TalkTalk’s strategy is having an alarming impact in the short term.

The company has shed around 100,000 customers in the last three months, and analysts predict it could lose 10pc of its entire customer base this year alone.

“This is a really tough market,” says James Barford, of Enders Analysis. “The broadband market this quarter shrunk as a whole…. it’s a very tough environment.”

TalkTalk argues that the approaching end of current commitments to rent a certain number of lines from Openreach will allow it to refocus on the quality rather than quantity of its customers.

In a statement, Sir Charles insisted shareholders were “very excited” about the potential for the split-up business.

He added: “Since we took TalkTalk private in 2021, we have been investing in growing our Wholesale division both organically and through the acquisition of Virtual1. This is now one of the largest and fastest growing B2B telecoms platforms in the UK.

“In addition, in Consumer, we have been working hard to upgrade customers to full fibre products underpinned by alternative fibre supply.”

Nevertheless, the broadband firm has found itself in a catch-22, forced to appease both lenders and backers by hiving off assets without compromising customer numbers and long-term growth.

More than three decades after he started his empire from the boot of a car, Sir Charles may need to call on all his skills as a salesman one more time.