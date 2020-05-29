TalkTalk down: Internet and broadband not working as users struggle to access network

TalkTalk internet has stopped working properly, with users unable to get online.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a dramatic spike in the number of people reporting issues with the internet service provider.

The outage came as users across the country rely on their connections to work and study from home. While the internet infrastructure has stayed largely stable despite the new working patterns, any outage can very quickly cause widespread problems.

Problems were reported right across the country, according to Down Detector. While the area around London, Cardiff and Birmingham saw the most reports, that is likely to be simply a result of where most people are trying to get online.





