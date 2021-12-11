Talks continue talks on £1.9billion TfL funding gap as £4bn government bailout money runs out today

(PA)

Talks over a funding deal for Transport for London (TfL) are continuing amid union calls for a long-term settlement.

The deadline for a deal was Saturday, but the Department for Transport (DfT) said it was in discussions with TfL on funding beyond December 11.

A DfT spokesperson said: "Government has repeatedly shown its commitment to supporting London's transport network since the start of the pandemic, providing more than £4 billion in emergency funding to Transport for London.

"In addition to the emergency funding, this year's Spending Review settlement for London provided over a billion pounds of capital investment per year, in line with previous funding. This is at a time of significant pressure on national finances.

"We are in discussions with TfL on funding beyond December 11, and any future support provided will focus on getting TfL back on to a sustainable financial footing in a way that is fair to taxpayers across the country."

A TfL spokesperson said: "We continue to discuss our funding requirements with the Government, who have today indicated their intention to extend our funding support for TfL through until 17 December 2021.

"There is no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery and there is no London recovery without a properly funded transport network in the capital. We hope the discussions can be successfully concluded soon."

Transport Salaried Staffs Association general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "TfL staff and passengers are desperately waiting to hear some good news that their jobs and services will be there to keep our capital city running.

"We hope that this extension of talks will bring some much-needed Christmas cheer. There will be absolutely no Christmas cheer in another short-term deal for TfL.

"TfL needs a long-term, fair funding deal which protects and enhances our capital's transport services. Anything less than that will be an utter betrayal by this Government."

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch said: "More brinkmanship, more deadlines pass, yet more uncertainty.

"Our transport key workers who will have to keep the capital moving through the latest coronavirus crisis are being treated in a shameful way.

"As the TfL board acknowledged this week, this wrangling means endless uncertainty for the people on the front line of the pandemic.

"As they approach Christmas, sick with anxiety about their own futures, it is no wonder they are also preparing for widespread industrial action to save their jobs and livelihoods.

"This is no way to fund a global city's public transport system."

