Talks between Macron and Putin 'to avoid conflict in Ukraine' underway

A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine got underway on Sunday as planned, Macron's office has confirmed.

The call, described by the French side as part of a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, began at 11 AM.

The conversation between the two leaders comes two weeks after Macron went to Moscow as part of continuing efforts to persuade Putin to hold back from an invasion.

The talks are seen as "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine," a statement from the Elysée Palace, the president's official residence, said.

The call comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday told Macron that he would not react to what he called Russia's "provocations", according to the Elysée. The Ukrainian leader remains open to "dialogue" with Moscow.

However, in a speech to the Munich Security Conference he also called on western governments to stop what he said was "a policy of appeasement" towards Putin.

(We'll provide further details of the Macron-Putin talks as they become available.)

