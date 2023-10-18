Talking Preps: High school rankings, vaping and coaches’ pay

A new episode of The Observer’s Talking Preps is out. This week’s topics include high school football rankings, vaping among student-athletes and coaches’ compensation.

Also on tap:

▪ Chris Hughes previews the state’s top games.

▪ A review of the latest statewide rankings.

▪ A breakdown of Charlotte-area games including: West Charlotte at Chambers, Northwest Cabarrus at JM Robinson, High Point Christian at Hickory Grove and Shelby at East Gaston.

▪ Jonathan Grice breaks down the state’s game of the week: Rabun Gap (GA) at Providence Day.

▪ And in the “Coach vs Coach” segment, Gary Richmond and Sam Greiner debate RPI rankings and if they should be used for playoff seedings. They also offer solutions to improving compensation for prep coaches.