Talking Preps 11.9: High School Heisman update, new Gems & Faces, plus Cam and Cowboys

On tap for Talking Preps this week:

▪ Gary talks Cam Newton and the Cowboys

▪ We’ve got four new Grice’s Gems (the best players from Friday night); Scott Hosmer, Charlotte Country Day; Jahleel Porter, West Ashley (SC); AJ Simpkins, Christ School and Justin Wheeler, Charlotte Latin.

▪ We’ve also got five new Fresh Faces: Matthew Redddick, South Meck; Sully McDermott, Marvin Ridge; Joshua Johnson, Ardrey Kell; Jimmy Brewer, Charlotte Catholic; and Chance Morrow, West Charlotte.

▪ Our crew takes a look at the game of the week: Rabun Gap at Providence Day and we’ve got the 2 Min Warning, 1s got to go and Coach vs. Coach.