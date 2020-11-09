Talking Preps 11.9: High School Heisman update, new Gems & Faces, plus Cam and Cowboys

Langston Wertz Jr.

On tap for Talking Preps this week:

Gary talks Cam Newton and the Cowboys

We’ve got four new Grice’s Gems (the best players from Friday night); Scott Hosmer, Charlotte Country Day; Jahleel Porter, West Ashley (SC); AJ Simpkins, Christ School and Justin Wheeler, Charlotte Latin.

We’ve also got five new Fresh Faces: Matthew Redddick, South Meck; Sully McDermott, Marvin Ridge; Joshua Johnson, Ardrey Kell; Jimmy Brewer, Charlotte Catholic; and Chance Morrow, West Charlotte.

Our crew takes a look at the game of the week: Rabun Gap at Providence Day and we’ve got the 2 Min Warning, 1s got to go and Coach vs. Coach.