Talking Preps 11.01.22: Previewing the NCHSAA, NCISAA playoffs

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read

A new Talking Preps airs Tuesday night at 8. On tap:

Jack Leary of @IKnowjacksports joins us to help break down the NCHSAA Eastern playoffs. We’ll have breakdowns of both sides of the bracket in all classes, plus Cam’s complete state championship predictions. He’s picking every game, every class.

We’ll also break down the NCISAA private school playoff brackets and Chelsea interviews Providence Day star Channing Goodwin, the son of a former Michigan and NFL player.

We’ll ask Sam about his experience filming a special with NFL Films and Community School of Davidson QB AJ Sirianni stops by to talk about the season, the playoffs and to face Sam on “The Game Show.”

We introduce and feature the N.C. high school football players of the week: Dudley’s Andrew Attmore, West Lincoln’s Mason Avery, Scotland County’s Carter Revelle, Smoky Mountain’s Jed West, and Covenant Day’s Hudson Shoudy.

We feature four new Fresh Faces and this time we go all freshmen: Jackson Debe, Providence; Jaylen Moore, Reagan; Tavoris Parker, Rocky Mount; and Braylon Peebles, Cardinal Gibbons.

Finally, Sam, Chris and Grice chop it up on “Coach vs. Coach.” Topics? Should PJ Walker remain as the Panthers starter this season; which playoff team is under or overrated based on the “eye test;” and who should handle football fights, like with Michigan-Michigan State: schools, conferences, or the law?

How to watch/listen

Watch the show, beginning at Tuesday night at 8., right here on this page — or on The Charlotte Observer’s Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages. It is also available on the News & Observer’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Talking Preps and Talking Preps are also available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Megaphone and Spotify.

