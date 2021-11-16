Talking Point: Should London return the Elgin Marbles to Greece?

The Elgin marbles were removed from the Acropolis more than 200 years ago (PA) (PA Archive)

The British Museum has maintained its stance that the Elgin Marbles should remain in London, despite further calls from Greece for their return.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the 2,500-year-old sculptures were “stolen” from Athens and “belong in the Acropolis Museum,” where a space has been left vacant in case of their return.

A British Museum spokesperson, referring to the Elgin Marbles as the Parthenon sculptures, said: “The Parthenon sculptures are a vital element in this interconnected world collection. They’re a part of the world’s shared heritage and transcend political boundaries.”

Do you think the Elgin Marbles “transcend political boundaries,” or should The British Museum return the sculptures?

