Talking Point: Should Boris Johnson be investigated over £200K Downing Street refurb?

Boris Johnson has recently become the subject of a furious row over the refurbishment of his No11 flat.

It has now been announced that the PM himself will be the “ultimate arbiter” of any investigation into whether he breached ministerial code.

This follows the news that Lord Giedt will be leading the probe into the makeover. The ministerial code sets out the standards of conduct expected of ministers - and in the case of the renovation, the Government has so far refused comment on whether it was funded in part by a loan from the Conservative Party.

If so, Johnson would be expected to provide evidence that the code was not breached, in that there should be “no actual or perceived conflicts of interest”.

