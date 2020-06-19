Talking will be kept to a minimum when hair salons reopen

Photo credit: Simon Brown

A trip to the hair salon usually results in plenty of conversation between yourself and the hairdresser, but as salons start to reopen from next month, talking will be kept to a minimum to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation has published a list of guidelines for salon staff to follow when they reopen from July, in which they encourage them to keep the usual chatter with customers to be severely cut back.

"Discussions about cut, colour and treatments should be made via the mirror while standing behind the client and kept to a minimum," the document reads. "You can lower the risk of infection if you stand or sit side-to-side rather than facing people."

The guidelines also suggest having online consultations before the customer enters the salon to reduce the appointment time and the amount of contact. There is also a recommendation that walk-in appointments must not be allowed.

Hair salons have been closed since the 23 March when the UK's national lockdown was imposed, meaning that many customers will now be desperate for a cut, particularly if they haven't attempted any at-home hairdressing during this period.

