Talking Horses: racing's slow return to normal under threat of lockdown

Beverley’s season draws to a close on Tuesday afternoon without a penny on the balance sheet from a paying spectator all year, and with the 10,000-plus racegoers who turned up for its biggest days in 2019 crossing their fingers that a town which first staged racing in 1690 will still have a track to support in 2021.

Such is the desperate position for racecourses both large and small after confirmation on Tuesday morning that plans for a phased return of spectators to sporting events from 1 October have been shelved. Beverley’s next meeting after this season closer would normally be scheduled for a mid-April, which now seems a very long way away.

Tuesday’s most valuable event is a conditions stakes over five furlongs, and the £12,000 first prize has caught the eye of connections of Ornate, who went to post for the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York last month. He was a 66-1 chance there, however, and has produced his best form only once so far this season, at Goodwood in July.

That leaves Robert Cowell’s Aljady (2.40) as a very obvious alternative at around 6-4, following a six-and-a-half length win off 97 at Sandown last time. The performance was backed up by the clock and he looks like the latest sprinting recruit to the Cowell stable who is on a path to Pattern company.

Stone Mason (3.50) and Contrast (4.55) look fairly priced later on the same card, while Jaboticaba (2.20) has a big chance over jumps at Warwick. The pick of the prices, though, could be Shalaa Asker (3.40) at around 5-2 in the nursery at Lingfield. Adrian Keatley’s colt has a penalty to carry for a win at Chelmsford nine days ago but still looks to have plenty in hand of his field.





Beverley 1.00 Atiyah 1.30 Naamoos 2.05 Fred 2.40 Aljady (nb) 3.15 Royal Brave 3.50 Stone Mason 4.25 Valyrian Steel 4.55 Contrast

Warwick 1.15 Let The Heirs Walk 1.45 Grey Spirit 2.20 Jaboticaba 2.55 Getaway Mag 3.30 Present Chief 4.05 Veiled Secret 4.40 Mr Mafia 5.15 Crackin’ Rose

Lingfield 1.55 Too Shy Shy 2.30 Andonno 3.05 Absolute Scenes 3.40 Shalaa Asker (nap) 4.15 Cappananty Con 4.50 Rydan 5.20 Taqareer 5.50 Zeimaam

Newcastle 4.00 Flames Of York 4.35 Black Star Dancing 5.10 Kyoto Star 5.40 Titian 6.10 Terrichang 6.40 Redesdale Rebel 7.10 Dark Devil 7.40 Hungry For Fashion 8.10 Lady Andaz





Warwick welcomes crowds back … for now

It felt almost like a normal midweek day at the races here on Monday as Warwick opened its new season in front of around 500 racegoers, perhaps a third of the usual attendance for its first meeting of the autumn.

Warwick’s first meeting since March was blessed with bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-20s, as paying spectators enjoyed a day at the races in Britain for the second time since mid-March. “We’re really pleased with how it’s gone,” Andre Klein, Warwick’s general manager said. “I’d say 97% of the things we put in place have gone well.

“A lot of the faces here are really familiar to us so it’s a bit like the first day back at school. All these [pilot] days are down to the behaviour of individuals and it’s been impeccable here today. Everyone is socially distancing, inside everyone has got their face masks on, no one is standing up drinking inside. All the elements in the massively long spectators’ code of conduct we put together, it’s coming into reality.”

Down by the running rail, annual member James Rouse was enjoying the sunshine and basking in the glow of backing Especially So, the 66-1 winner of the opening race. “They’ve done really well here,” he said. “I’ve been to the loo and the bar and it’s all set out with a one-way system, so there’s no bunching up and everyone’s social distancing.

“It’s so nice to be back on a racecourse and the weather is like the May meeting. It’s good to do this on a trial basis and see how it goes. Everyone wants to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Bookmakers plying their trade at Warwick races on Monday. Photograph: David Davies/PA More

