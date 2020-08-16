Talking Horses: jockey's return from broken back spurred by Liverpool title

Paul Hanagan, who will return to action on Tuesday after six months out with a broken back, has spoken of how he was helped through some of the darkest days by Liverpool’s belated Premier League success. Hanagan is so well known as a Reds fan that when he became champion jockey in 2010, it was arranged for him to be given the trophy by Ian Rush at half-time during a game at Anfield.

As Liverpool worked towards a trophy of their own in recent months, Hanagan was struggling to recover from a fall at Newcastle in February that left him with three fractured vertebrae, an injury so grievous he feared his career could be over at the age of 39. “It certainly helped,” he said of his team’s success during his recuperation.

“I’ve been waiting a long bloody time for them to lift the trophy, but it was just great to see. I grew up as a Liverpool fan, my sons are Liverpool fans now, my Dad’s a Liverpool fan and his dad was. It’s just memories, isn’t it, of going to the match with your dad. It was just great to see, so chuffed. I was able to enjoy it and it was a great influence to get back in action.”

Hanagan’s fall came in a sprint handicap, when Requinto Dawn clipped heels and fell. “You know when it’s a bad one. I couldn’t get up. That was scary. You can imagine the thoughts going through your mind. I thought, I’m never going to ride again. I just hope I can walk again...”

The jockey reached the stage of discussing with his family the question of whether he should retire and some voices were raised in favour. “I asked the specialist, if I do fall off again, which is probably inevitable, how is my back going to be? And it’s going to be just as strong as before. So there’s no worries about that.”

Racing Welfare and the sport’s chief medical officer, Jerry Hill, are among those Hanagan wants to thank but his greatest gratitude is for staff at Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund facility in Malton, close to his home. He has been rehabbing there every day since it reopened in mid-June and says: “It sounds crazy but I actually feel like I’m fitter, stronger than I’ve ever been in my career. They’ve been absolutely unbelievable. I couldn’t be in this position now if it wasn’t for Jack Berry House.”





Hanagan will return with two rides for his old guv’nor Richard Fahey at Beverley on Tuesday, warming him up for this week’s Ebor meeting at York, which has been the target for his return since the injury. He has also been spurred on by the thought of getting to his 2,000th winner, just a couple of dozen wins away.

Might he retire at that point? “Oh, no! It’ll be on to the 3,000th, I think.”