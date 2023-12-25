Talking Horses: Allaho ready to put on a show in King George VI Chase

Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The balance of power in National Hunt racing has shifted remorselessly towards Ireland in general and Willie Mullins in particular in recent years, and Allaho (2.30) could underline the point when he runs for just the second time in 20 months in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The racing world can move on swiftly when a horse is on the sidelines and Mullins’s Galopin Des Champs, the Gold Cup winner last season, has overtaken Allaho as the top-rated chaser in training since his last Grade One victory in April 2022.

That success, though, was an emphatic 14-length defeat of Clan Des Obeaux, a dual winner of the King George, in the Punchestown Gold Cup over three miles, with a dual Gold Cup winner, Al Boum Photo, back in third. When set alongside his frontrunning demolition of a strong field in the Ryanair Chase in March 2022, it is enough to make him the top-rated runner in this year’s race, and just 1lb behind Galopin Des Champs – favourite for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Thursday – in the overall standings.

Bravemansgame was an impressive winner 12 months ago and four of the six individual horses to win the race for Paul Nicholls’s stable have gone on to land at least one more. But he has not won in four subsequent starts and potentially has something to find with Allaho even at his very best, while Shishkin, capable though he is, has not seemed quite the same since his epic defeat of Energumene at Ascot two seasons ago.

The up-and-coming The Real Whacker has much more scope for progress than his rivals with just four runs over fences behind him, and his frontrunning style is well suited to the challenge. He could well outrun his odds of around 10‑1, but whether he is ready to bridge the gap to a horse of Allaho’s quality remains to be seen, and Paul Townend’s mount is a worthy favourite to extend his winning streak to six races.

Kempton 12.45 On his chasing debut Idalko Bihoue departed mid‑race, but looked to have learned his lesson as he got off the mark at Cheltenham in October and has more scope for progress than most of his rivals.

Aintree 1.05 A new name and home for what was formerly the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, and an excellent field for the first running. Farren Glory is a Grade One winner already in Ireland but July Flower was less than three lengths behind the winner at the same level at Auteuil in November and gets a 7lb sex allowance from her nine rivals.

Kempton 1.20 A Grade One winner over hurdles, Hermes Allen could hardly have been more impressive on his chasing debut at Newbury earlier this month and should have improvement to come.

Sedgefield

11.45 Wild Side Of Life 12.15 Imperial Measure 12.50 Contre Ordre 1.25 Getaway Glory 2.00 Heartbreak Kid 2.35 Tom Creen 3.10 Northern Reel

Wetherby

11.52 Sweet Honey B 12.27 Aristobulus 1.00 Velasco 1.35 Into Overdrive (nap) 2.10 Santos Blue 2.45 Cornerstone Lad 3.20 Coup De Coeur

Aintree

11.55 Realisation 12.30 Riders Onthe Storm 1.05 July Flower 1.40 Bucksy Des Epeires 2.15 Some Scope 2.50 Heros 3.25 Farland

Fontwell Park

11.57 Nashville Nipper 12.32 Naturally High 1.07 Tea And Chats 1.42 Clondaw Robin 2.17 Ellerton 2.52 Pilot Show 3.27 Halondo

Market Rasen

12.05 Shetland Tony 12.40 Macanogue 1.15 Benny Baloo 1.47 Jigginstown King 2.22 Tara Brooch 2.57 Animal 3.32 Decorated

Wincanton

12.18 So Said I 12.53 Lily Luna 1.28 No Hubs No Hoobs 2.03 Kingofthewest 2.38 Glance At Me 3.13 Lord Snootie 3.45 Yalla Habibi

Kempton Park

12.45 Idalko Bihoue (nb) 1.20 Hermes Allen 1.55 Constitution Hill 2.30 Allaho 3.05 Court In The Act 3.40 Classic Lord

Wolverhampton

1.50 Hot Front 2.25 Sports Coach 3.00 Written Broadcast 3.35 Time Patrol 4.05 Intervention 4.35 King’s Code 5.05 Distinction 5.35 Percy Willis

Wetherby 1.35 Off just a 3lb lower mark, Into Overdrive took this last season and has won off a break in the past.

Kempton 1.55 He missed his intended prep but it is still hard to see anything but another masterclass from the outstanding Constitution Hill.