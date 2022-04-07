‘Talking dog’ uses buttons to speak to his owner: ‘Such intelligence’

TikTok can’t get enough of “Kenny the Talking Dog,” a tiny white pup with an unconventional way of communicating.

Kenny has over 119,000 followers on TikTok. While most dogs respond to their owners by following commands, Kenny can actually create simple sentences using a soundboard. Like Bunny, another popular dog known for “talking,” Kenny presses buttons with his paws to “speak” phrases to his owner.

“Kenny the Talking Dog uses buttons to answer whether he wants food or a treat,” one video caption read.

“So, Kenny, today we’ve got two options for you, but you can only choose one. We’ve got a treat, or we’ve got some food,” the pet owner told him.

Kenny ran to his soundboard and tapped the word “treat” to answer her question. But the owner wasn’t satisfied and told Kenny to go back and do a complete sentence.

The little dog ran back to the soundboard and tapped three keys to say, “Kenny want treat.” The owner then rewarded the dog with praise and a treat.

While it’s still inconclusive whether dogs who use soundboards are comprehending language or just responding to cues, it’s impressive nonetheless. Kenny’s video received over 13.6 million views on TikTok.

“Such intelligence. Then there are my dogs who bark at their own farts,” someone wrote.

“Can I get this for my teenage daughters who can’t string together a sentence?” another joked.

“What a great way to also train men to communicate,” a person added.

