The Talk 's Sheryl Underwood Celebrates Being Able to Wear High Heels and a Dress After 95-Lb. Weight Loss

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read
&quot;Sheryl's Birthday House Party&quot; -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sheryl Underwood. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"Sheryl's Birthday House Party" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sheryl Underwood. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey.

During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show for the first time.

The Talk co-host opened up to PEOPLE about how she's feeling since losing 95 lbs. "I've worked really, really hard," she says.

After working with a personal trainer and dietician, the comedian didn't see the "impact" she wanted until finally listening to her doctors about making significant lifestyle changes.

"I knew I was gaining weight. I could see it, and I knew that something was happening with my health ... And for the years that I've been here, you can go back through all of the footage, you've never seen me cross my legs," adds Underwood, who's in her twelfth season of the show.

Underwood says it was an emotional moment in her weightloss journey to cross her legs in a dress, a simple act that she's seen her good friends and co-hosts Natalie Morales and Amanda Kloots do.

"It felt amazing," she says. "Natalie, Amanda, and I, we're sisters in this, and I just wanted to do what I see them doing. So now we call it 'the Natalie'.

RELATED: 'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

&quot;Sheryl's Birthday House Party&quot; -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sheryl Underwood. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"Sheryl's Birthday House Party" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sheryl Underwood. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the milestone, the Daytime Emmy Award winner was glowing in a purple dress and red heels, admitting she went through about 10 dresses before finding a look with "that Dorothy effect."

"I wanted a dress that really showed the work that I've put in this and to show the audience and the world, 'You can do it too.' Pick a dress, pick a suit, that is your goal, and work toward that goal," she says.

"If I've worked hard on my body, I want to walk into church and all them saints fanning like, 'Oh, she look good.' I want to walk into my office, 'Oh my gosh, she look good.' I want to walk into the club or the restaurant and everybody's head turn and that's what I want," Underwood says. "That's how I feel, because when you look good, you feel good."

RELATED: Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

&quot;Sheryl's Birthday House Party&quot; -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"Sheryl's Birthday House Party" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series The Talk, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Robert Voets/CBS

Although Underwood is feeling great with the progress she's made, she says that her weight loss journey isn't over yet. She tells PEOPLE that she's learning how to maintain the healthy habits she's established.

"I have to modulate, I make sure I drink a lot more water. I still have a really great quality of life. I have fun. Cake, rosé. But instead of having the big piece of cake, I have a bite of the cake and satisfy that. I have a glass of rosé, but I know I have to drink some water with it," she explains. "So I can tell when my face puffs up and everything and it's not just on camera vanity, it's health, period."

Underwood adds that she wants to lose 15 to 20 more pounds, hoping to make significant progress before the end of the year.

"You see I crossed my leg twice," she boasts again. "You just want to feel sexy… And that's the great feeling about this and it makes you continue on this journey."

Latest Stories

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadiens' Carey Price reveals recent struggles with alcoholism

    Price spoke to The Athletic recently about his battle with alcoholism and what life has looked like over the past year since he left rehab.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat