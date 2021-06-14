‘The Talk’ Renewed For 12th Season; No Word On Sharon Osbourne Replacement Yet

After a season of controversy, extended hiatus and the exit of Sharon Osbourne, The Talk is coming back next year.

The renewal of the sometimes rocky CBS daytimer for a 12th season came this afternoon. First appearing on social media, the tweet announcing the renewal was then oddly taken down mere minutes after it went up. Then it was replaced with a new one with a slightly new graphic – as you can see below (can you spot the difference?)

JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mAUhpB9J4R — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 14, 2021

Having first debuted in October 2010, the show now features Carrie Ann Inaba (who also serves as the show’s moderator), Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth. As with previous co-hosts, the group discuss the latest headlines, current events, and human-interest stories while engaging in open conversation – sometimes to their detrament.

