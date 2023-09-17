‘The Talk’ Pauses Planned Start Date Following Pushback for Returning During Strikes

“The Talk” has “paused” its plans to premiere season 14 this Monday amidst controversy over its return during the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, TheWrap has learned. A CBS spokesperson explained, “‘The Talk’ is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date.”

The news comes as Drew Barrymore is under fire for bringing her daytime show back into production amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes — it taped multiple episodes this past week, but Barrymore announced a pause to its impending premiere over the weekend. In addition, Jennifer Hudson has also announced plans to begin production for her show’s upcoming season.

“The Talk” went on hiatus on May 2 due to the WGA strike and has been airing pre-recorded episodes since. Hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales haven’t commented on the show’s planned return on Sept. 18 or news that this date might be in question.

On Friday, Barrymore posted, and then deleted, an emotional video in which she apologized for deciding to bring her show back into production. Sunday morning she shared that she now plans to pause production on her show “until the strike is over.”

Barrymore added, “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

