“The Talk” pauses its plan to return amid writers' strike after backlash

The Talk has reversed its plan to return with new episodes amid the writers' strike.

"The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for Sept. 18," a representative for CBS said in a statement to EW. "We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date."

This decision comes after the network and hosts were criticized for resuming production and picketers protested the CBS Studio Center during a rehearsal for the series' return.

THE TALK, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales

Cliff Lipson/CBS 'The Talk' hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, and Natalie Morales

The Talk was not the only daytime talk show set to return without its writers, nor is it the first to reverse course following a wave of backlash. Drew Barrymore announced earlier today that The Drew Barrymore Show, another CBS property, would no longer move forward with its own new episodes. The series was also set to return on Monday without written material, but it has scrapped those plans after a tumultuous week of writers, actors, and other industry figures calling for the show to halt production amid the strikes.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote in a Sunday Instagram post. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, demanding higher wages, clearer contract provisions, overall protection for writers, and more, while members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been striking since July 14.

In both cases, resuming hosting duties is not a violation of the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, though any guild members appearing as guests on the shows would be unable to promote or discuss struck work. The issue at hand is that both shows typically employ WGA writers, who were left behind by their decision to resume production. The Talk — hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and Natalie Morales — originally went dark in May because of the writers' strike.

Since the strikes began, other daytime talk shows, including The View, Tamron Hall, and Live With Kelly and Mark, have been filming new episodes, while others like The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri are still set to return on Sept. 18.

