‘The Talk’ Locks Season 14 Return at CBS After Strike Delay

“The Talk” has locked in its Season 14 return date following the resolution of the WGA strike, which prompted the show to delay its original premiere.

The CBS daytime talk show is now slated to return Monday, Oct. 9, and will resume production alongside fellow talkers like “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which began filming Monday, Oct. 2, as well as “The Drew Barrymore,” which is also expected to pick up production in October.

At the onset of the WGA strike in early May, the series, which is covered by a WGA agreement, shared it would be going on hiatus, noting that pre-recorded episodes of the daytime talk show would air in the meantime. However, “The Talk” fell under controversy when it began filming during the week of Sept. 11 without its writers the double Hollywood strike as it aimed for its original Sept. 18 launch.

