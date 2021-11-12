Talk of Greek festivals, chocolate baklava — and holiday-time Emporium meringue pies

Hey, Bud! Isn’t it time for the Greek Festival?

—In a chocolate baklava mood

Matter of fact, 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday is the exact time for Greek chicken or leg of lamb lunch or dinner platters with baklava and Greek bread at the Fort Worth festival. It’s also open for lunch Sunday; 2020 N.W. 21st St.; fortworthgreekfestival.com.

Hey, Bud! When is the memorial for Ron Gentry from Kincaid’s?

—Sharon, Fort Worth

The late Ron Gentry, son of the originator of Kincaid’s Hamburgers, will be remembered at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 in Christ Chapel, 3701 Birchman Ave. Gentry, 72, was the leader who expanded his father O.R.’s burger business into a regional company.

Ron Gentry expanded Kincaid’s and remodeled the original store after inheriting the company from his father, meat market butcher O.R. Gentry.

Hey, Bud! Where do we go for pies while the Paris Coffee Shop is remodeling?

—Von, Fort Worth

Blue Bonnet Bakery, 4705 Camp Bowie Blvd., and Swiss Pastry Shop, 3936 W. Vickery Blvd., have excellent pies for less than $20 each. Carshon’s Deli, 3133 Cleburne Road, takes orders for its excellent meringue pies. For a fancier version, try top-ranked Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St., or Black Rooster Bakery, 2436 Forest Park Blvd. or 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.