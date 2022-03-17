'The Talk' Fans Are in Shock After Steve Harvey Shut Akbar Gbajabiamila Down

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

Steve Harvey is known for sharing his honest thoughts on Family Feud and he isn't afraid to do the same when he's not hosting the game show. Most recently, the 65-year-old TV personality stopped by The Talk and he was caught off-guard by cohost Akbar Gbajabiamila.

On January 21, Steve joined daytime show cohosts Akbar, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales to discuss his reality courtroom show Judge Steve Harvey. What's more, in honor of his upcoming 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Marjorie, Sheryl asked if he was still learning lessons along the way. "Is there something you know now about marriage that you just learned after 15 years together?" she said.

Unsurprisingly, Steve didn't hold back. "Yep, yep, yep. Keep your d--- mouth shut," he said. "Just shut up. Don’t say nothin'. It’s best [you] don’t say nothing. Ain’t no trying. Then that way you don’t have to fix it."

Upon hearing his candid thought, The Talk live audience couldn't hold back their laughter and The Talk cohosts loudly cheered him on too. "There it is. That's right," Sheryl said while applauding him. But it turns out that not every body on the CBS daytime TV show panel was on the same page.

"But what if you're right," Akbar said. "What? What did he say?" Steve responded. "What did you just say? Are you married? ... You actually said that?"

After the two hilariously went back and forth on the topic, Steve settled the matter with one of his signature sarcastic comments. "Boy, your dumba-- ain’t gon’ make 15. I can tell you that right now," he said. "I feel bad for you, man.”

Jokes aside, there were no real hard feelings about their differences of opinion. Later that same day, Akbar shared the entertaining moment on his TikTok and according to his video caption, he was still a little confused. "I don't understand [what] I said wrong 😭😭," Akbar wrote alongside the clip.

In a happy surprise, Steve stopped by the comments section. "Don't say nothing 😂," he wrote to which Akbar responded, "Thank you for coming on the show! 💯." Shortly after, Steve reposted the snippet on his own Instagram page and he captioned it: "A word of advice for my man @akbar_gbaja ... 😂."

Many of Steve's fans enjoyed hearing their funny banter. "😂 Love him love this 😂😂😂," one person wrote on TikTok. "The way he said 'WHAT!!' 😂😂🥰," a follower commented. "😂😂😂 Listen, I absolutely love Steve Harvey and the pure wisdom is definitely unparalleled, period!" a different fan said on Instagram. "Uncle Steve 😂😂😂," another added.

