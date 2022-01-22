'We Need to Talk About Cosby' wrestles with comedian's complex legacy in the wake of sex-abuse charges

Maria Puente, USA TODAY

Haven't had enough yet of Bill Cosby and the story of his spectacular rise and shocking fall?

"We Need To Talk About Cosby" is for you. Welcome to "the complexity of humanity," as this four-part docuseries, screening at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday and premiering on Showtime Jan. 30 (Sundays at 10 EST/PST), puts it.

Directed by comedian/TV host W. Kamau Bell, "Cosby" serves up a compellingly nuanced look at the actor and stand-up comic formerly lauded as "America's Dad," but now an accused serial sex abuser whose alleged crimes took place even as he entertained and inspired millions and stood up for Black Americans.

Millions are implacably in one camp or the other – love him or loathe him. But it isn't that simple, Bell argues, as he embarks on a mission to reconsider the Cosby saga and wrestle with perplexing contradictions.

Ranked: All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival (including Colin Farrell's 'After Yang')

Comedian W. Kamau Bell in his docuseries &#39;We Need to Talk About Cosby.&#39;
Comedian W. Kamau Bell in his docuseries 'We Need to Talk About Cosby.'

W. Kamau Bell: 'Can you separate the art from the artist'?

"Can you separate the art from the artist, and should you?" Bell asks near the end of the docuseries. "What if he isn’t the human being you thought he was, and what if his artistic achievement, his living example and his good works were so great that they changed the world – what then? That’s the Bill Cosby question."

The best thing that could happen from the series, Bell says in an interview with USA TODAY, is that it could create a space for people to talk about and process their conflicted feelings about Cosby and his groundbreaking 1984-92 NBC comedy "The Cosby Show."

"The film is an invitation to consider conversations about how to create a safer world and do a better job of listening to people who have been sexually assaulted," Bell says.

By the end, even Bell, 48, who traveled the country talking to people about social issues in CNN's "United Shades of America," is drained by his Cosby quest, not least because he idolized the actor while growing up.

Sundance 2022: New Princess Diana documentary aims to 'explore our complicity' in her tragic life, death

He persisted, because "who I am and what I've done helps this project," Bell says. "It shows I'm able to navigate difficult conversations....I'm a Black kid who learned from (Cosby) and in some ways learned the lessons that helped me make this film."

Still, "this is hard. There were times I wanted to quit while making this," he sighs at one point late in the series.

Accusers devastated when court overturned Cosby's conviction

And then, just as Bell is wrapping up production, news breaks in June 2021 that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's 2018 sex-crimes conviction on constitutional grounds, released him from prison after he served nearly three years of a 10-year sentence and erased his sex-offender status. The ruling devastated his many accusers and enraged #MeToo advocates. (Prosecutors have since asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the case.)

"It was a good decision – for a bad man," Philadelphia criminal defense attorney Michael Coard says in the series.

The project largely steers clear of the tortuous legal case against Cosby, which included platoons of lawyers, two trials, several appeals, non-stop media coverage and the stunning reversal.

Instead, Bell interviews academics, comedians, historians, journalists, TV commentators, lawyers, sex therapists and sex-abuse experts about why Cosby mattered in America's cultural history and how to reconcile whether he still matters now that we know all that we know.

Bill Cosby photos from We Need to Talk About Cosby.
Bill Cosby photos from We Need to Talk About Cosby.

Cosby's career breakthroughs

For baby boomers who want to stroll down memory lane, the first episode focuses on Cosby's career breakthrough in the 1960s as a comedian who delighted millions with his records who went on to his pioneering role in NBC's 1965-68 crime thriller "I Spy," the first TV show featuring a Black actor in a leading role equal to that of his white co-star, Robert Culp.

The heroic status Cosby achieved, especially with Black Americans, was genuine and lasting, as evidenced by the mix of pain and pride among Bell's interview subjects.

Actor/director Michael Jai White, 54, who was the first African American to portray a superhero in a major film (1997's "Spawn"), tells Bell the "Cosby Show" spinoff “A Different World” is "the best show for Black people ever, because it made getting an education seem cool."

But he believes Cosby's accusers, and he can't forget the star betrayed women who loved, admired and trusted him. "You do that to someone, you’re a … monster," White declares in the film.

"There’s all the good he did and all the other things that I and many others believe he did," Bell says in the documentary. "Lots of people said no to sitting down and talking" about Cosby."

Phylicia Rashad, as Clair Huxtable, talks on the telephone while Bill Cosby, as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, and other cast members of &quot;The Cosby Show&quot; gather around during taping of the final episode in New York, March 6, 1992.
Phylicia Rashad, as Clair Huxtable, talks on the telephone while Bill Cosby, as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, and other cast members of "The Cosby Show" gather around during taping of the final episode in New York, March 6, 1992.

People such as Marc Lamont Hill, a professor at Philadelphia's Temple University, who is especially sharp about the early signs of Cosby's behavior if only we had not all "mutually agreed" to never connect the dots in, say, that old "Spanish fly" stand-up routine, in which Cosby enthusiastically endorsed an alleged aphrodisiac that would render women helpless.

"From Day One he was talking about putting things in women’s drinks and getting them to do what he wanted them to do. So when we fast-forward, it's not a huge leap to think that what he was talking about in the '60s he was doing," Hill says in the first episode.

Cosby ascended in power, influence and ubiquity with such fare as the "Fat Albert" Saturday cartoon show in the 1970s and NBC's enormous hit "Cosby Show."

For millions, Cosby became a figure of unquestioned moral authority; few imagined a villain could lurk behind that endearing façade, fooling an entire country, Bell says in the film. Except for the women who say he drugged and raped them – and until recently, they didn't talk about it. Ten of them tell their stories in the new project; some became activists, successfully lobbying to throw out statutes of limitation for sex crimes in multiple states.

Michael Jai White at a photocall for &quot;Dragged Across Concrete&quot; on Sept. 3, 2018, during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Michael Jai White at a photocall for "Dragged Across Concrete" on Sept. 3, 2018, during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

"I told people that he wasn’t the nice person everyone thought but I couldn’t say specifically why, because I was so humiliated. For years and years and years," says Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy bunny who says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1970.

One of Cosby's accusers, Eden Tirl, an actress who appeared on "The Cosby Show," tells Bell she felt awful when Cosby was sentenced to prison. "It was a sad day in the history of black culture."

The academics Bell interviews help contextualize Cosby's place in the Black cosmos, and the loss many experienced as the tide of allegations began building in the fall of 2014.

Meanwhile, Cosby had already irritated scores of young Black comedians and activists as he took on the persona of an angry grandpa, publicly scolding Black youths for their clothes and behavior.

Most of the comedians Bell interviews are younger, hipper and bluer than Cosby; they were already sneering at Cosby's act compared to, say, Eddie Murphy or Richard Pryor. They had heard rumors of Cosby's alleged "philandering," and now his moralizing lectures made them less likely to embrace him.

Cosby's sanctimony was too much for comedian Hannibal Buress, who called Cosby a "rapist" in an October 2014 stand-up set in Philadelphia, referring to a lawsuit Cosby settled with a woman, Andrea Constand, who accused him of sexual assault.

W. Kamau Bell with Tressie McMillan Cottom, professor University of North Carolina in We Need to Talk About Cosby.
W. Kamau Bell with Tressie McMillan Cottom, professor University of North Carolina in We Need to Talk About Cosby.

Hannibal Buress' watershed moment

It was a watershed moment: A blurry cellphone video of Buress' rant quickly went viral; from that moment, Cosby's fall was ordained.

"Something about Hannibal's joke, plus the cellphone footage, plus the new era of social media, was explosive – it put the lie to (Cosby's) sanctimony," Renée Graham, associate editor and columnist for The Boston Globe, says in the film.

It's true, as Bell points out in the series, that Black Americans are all too aware that Black men have been repeatedly accused, imprisoned and "straight-up murdered" throughout history for crimes they did not commit. But "we can distinguish between Emmett Till and Bill Cosby," Bell tells USA TODAY.

Most of the people in the docuseries, including Bell, accept Cosby's guilt, but few are willing to toss him in the ash heap of history and walk away. They struggle with this task; Bell's film is about navigating that struggle, to look at what Bell calls "the whole Cosby."

"Black people do their best work when they look at America in an unvarnished way," he says. "Let's have the whole conversation (about Cosby). In this space (in the film), we’re going to do it."

Bell ends up answering the question he set for himself with a hopeful note.

"If we learn the lessons that Bill Cosby was trying to teach, then we all can create a world to make this Bill Cosby and others like him less possible," he says in the final episode.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Cosby's sex-abuse charges, complex legacy explored in docuseries

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada rushes to crush more canola despite crop crunch

    Soaring demand for Canadian canola oil used in food and fuel has resulted in plans for a massive increase in capacity to process canola seeds, including this week's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/federated-co-op-agt-build-c360-mln-canadian-canola-crush-plant-2022-01-17 of a C$360 million ($289 million) crush plant project. Canola hit record high prices last year due to strong vegetable oil demand and a severe Canadian drought that shrunk crops in the world's top producing country. Federated Co-operative Limited (FCL) and partner AGT Food and Ingredients said on Monday they would build a Saskatchewan plant to crush 1.1 million tonnes of canola annually to supply oil for FCL's renewable diesel facility.

  • AP source: Vikings target GM finalists from Browns, Chiefs

    The Minnesota Vikings have targeted two finalists for their general manager job: Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing the requests, the Vikings have invited both Adofo-Mensah and Poles for a second interview. The Vikings conducted initial meetings with Adofo-Mensah (Monday) and Poles (Tuesday) in their first round of virtual interviews with eight candidates for the opening created Jan. 10 when Rick Spielman was fired after 16 years with the organization.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Hockey Hall of Famer and Islanders great Clark Gillies dead at 67

    Clark Gillies won four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.