'The Talk' Cohosts Got Emotional After Hearing Carrie Ann Inaba's Latest News

Four months after taking a leave of absence to “focus on her wellbeing,” The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba announced she is leaving the show.

On Friday, the 53-year-old TV personality posted a series of clips on Instagram and Twitter opening up about the mutual decision she made with CBS. Carrie Ann thanked her fellow cohosts Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell as well as the entire Talk team for their support. She also gave a shoutout to fans for tuning in to watch her as a cohost over the years.

“I’m filled with gratitude for this experience and for this chapter in my life that has been The Talk,” she said in the videos. “I’ve made life-long friendships. I’ve had incredible experiences and wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. It’s been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

She continued: "I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow cohosts past and present but to also those behind the scenes, whom I love so deeply and I’m so grateful. And I’m grateful for all of you.”

“I’m excited for all that’s to come. With love and gratitude and respect, I wish you guys the best. To a great season ahead, and to all of you who’ve supported me through this time, thank you so much. It’s been amazing. And I’ll see you very soon," Carrie Ann concluded.

Carrie Ann confirmed that she will still be returning to TV this upcoming fall as a judge on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The former dancer and choreographer will be featured alongside fellow judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli in season 30, which premieres on September 20.

Upon hearing her news, some of Carrie Ann’s past and present cohosts shared heartfelt messages in her Instagram comments section. “We will miss you everyday Carrie Ann! Thank you for being such a bright light always. I loved working with you and learning from you!!!!! ❤️,” wrote cohost Amanda. Sharon Osbourne, who departed from the show in late March after her on-air feud with Sheryl, also wrote to Carrie Ann: “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Former Talk moderator Julie Chen added, “❤️❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️.”

Before signing off, Carrie Ann also said she would be sharing “a few memories … in the next few days.” In part, she captioned her Instagram post with: “My heart is full and content. I’m truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be."

We’re wishing Carrie Ann the best!

