‘The Talk’: CBS Daytime Show Resumes Production With Hosts At Home; Sean Hayes & Terry Crews Among Guests

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and their colleagues on The Talk are getting back together – this time from home. The CBS daytime series will return, with episodes filmed at its presenters’ homes, on Monday March 30.

The series, now dubbed The Talk@Home, becomes the latest non-scripted show to return to production, albeit in a more domestic fashion. It comes after production on the show was shutdown on March 14 due to the Coronavirus.

Hosts Osbourne, Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will be live using Zoom technology – allowing all of the presenters plus their guests to featured on screens together while in separate locations. Staff will also continue to work remotely.

The hosts will encourage viewers to follow the recommended guidelines from the CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on the medical community.

Guests for next week include Wayne Brady, host of CBS’ Let’s Make A Deal, Sean Hayes, Terry Crews, Broke stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette, Dr Oz and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.

Meanwhile, The Talk Chat Room, which launched after production was halted, will continue on Instagram Live with the hosts interviewing celebrity guests and each other.

“During an unprecedented time like this, we all need to be talking, connecting, having important conversations and sharing laughs with friends and family more than ever,” said executive producer John Redmann. “Our viewers have been with us for 10 years, and we want to be there for them with new shows during this difficult period.”

