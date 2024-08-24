'Talisman' Harvey guides Truro to Enfield Town win

Tyler Harvey has scored three goals in four games this season for Truro City [Colin Bradbury]

Tyler Harvey marked his new contract at Truro City by scoring twice as his side came from a goal down to beat Enfield Town 3-1 in National League South.

Michael Folivi had given the visitors the lead five minutes before half time in front of more than 1,500 at the Tinners' new stadium.

But Seidou Sanogo got his first goal for the club seven minutes after half time as he backheeled into the bottom corner to level the scores.

Harvey - who signed a new 'long term deal' on Thursday - headed City in front three minutes later before he squeezed the ball in at the near post with 15 minutes left as he got his third goal in four games.

"He's very calm and composed in front of goal and had two great finishes," Truro assistant manager Stewart Yetton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I'm really pleased that he's committed his future to the club, I think that's huge for the football club.

"He's our talisman and he showed again today his prowess in front of goal, so I'm really pleased for him."

Related internet links