Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Simplifies Claims For Clients

Las Vegas, NV based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to offer their expertise in reinsurance and claims management to businesses across the region. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and the personalized attention of a team whose highest priority is client satisfaction, Talisman can ensure that the claims process is as hassle-free as possible.

To those unfamiliar with the firm, Talisman explains that their primary area of expertise is in cell captive insurance. In brief, this means that they help businesses manage their own risk by establishing a protected, legally ring-fenced cell that effectively plays the same role as a conventional insurer. The business, as a result, is granted several layers of protection, especially since each cell is independent of the others. Should one fail, the assets of another cannot be used to answer for its liabilities.

One of the strongest reasons businesses choose to take this path, however, is that policies can be tailored specifically to their needs, and Talisman claims in particular offer them great advantage due to the firm’s already established reinsurance network of participating providers, many of whom are based elsewhere in the world. This international reinsurance market gives businesses a great foundation upon which to build their organization, and it is bolstered by the fact that Talisman’s own technology allows them to observe and respond to claims with minimal delay. The result of this is that participants enjoy a great deal of flexibility in the exercise of their policies, and in the event, they meet any challenges that are beyond their understanding or capabilities, Talisman will be ready to step in — offering guidance or taking over entirely, whichever the client prefers.

A recent review from Robert O. sheds light on the firm’s focus on customer service when dealing with a claim. The review, which awards Talisman a full 5-Star rating for their efforts, explains that, “My claims adjuster went out of his way to be kind and concerned for my well-being. Everyone got in touch with me within 24 hours after I submitted the claim. He also contacted me in such a kind and professional manner. I give Talisman a perfect 10 for taking care of their clients.”

Similarly, Richard G. says they wish to give, “5 Stars for Talisman Casualty's outstanding staff. They take their time to get to know you, and always go the extra mile to assist you with any questions you may have. They will guide you through coverage, and they will find you multiple insurance options that fit your business. If you’re a business that needs insurance, then make a phone call to them right now!”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company considers their client’s best interests to be equal to their own, and this is why the team makes it a point to learn as much about the business in question during the onboarding process. Where other firms may be content to let the client determine which policies or services they wish to engage with (regardless of their familiarity with the field), Talisman understands that their clients often come to them specifically because they were let down in this manner by traditional insurers, many of whom may have outright refused to assist the business in any way. Where other firms see risk, Talisman sees mutual opportunity, and they are always eager to help new clients learn about the options at their disposal.

To accomplish this and ensure every recommendation they make carries Talisman’s signature guarantee, the firm strongly supports its staff’s efforts to understand what their client’s business needs and what it aims to achieve (in terms of growth, sales, customer retention, and so on). Thanks to their extensive network of providers, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has numerous options to examine and highlight for a client, and each may fulfill a different role. The client ultimately has the right to determine which area of business they wish to prioritize, and their choice of provider and corresponding policy will ideally reflect this.


Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is running an ongoing campaign to educate the business community about cell captive insurance and the many advantages it offers, particularly to small and medium-sized businesses. Should any business owner or management team wish to learn more, they need only call or email the firm’s representatives.

