Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Discusses Innovative Ways To Approach Insurance Claims

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is pleased to offer their professional services to customers who are looking to look at an alternative form of risk transfer with their cell captive model. Talisman Casualty Insurance has designed innovative claims technology, which can quickly analyze claims and distribute real-time information to various service providers who are involved in claims management and adjustment. Not only does the company offer quality service, but they also provide their clients access to licensed self-insurance where deductibles, self-insured retentions, aggregate retention, and many other factors of insurance contract design can give offer flexibility and cost savings many sophisticated insureds are searching for.

"As a trusted insurance company, we make sure that our customers and principals are able to have access to underwriters and claims professionals when they have an urgent need or just want to discuss the nuances of policies or learn ways to enhance their own internal loss prevention strategy. We aim to lower premiums by constantly evaluating ways to bring down loss cost and remove unnecessary bureaucracy. We believe in a flat corporate structure where risk-takers are as close to the risk they insure at all times. We also partner with firms that work just as efficiently, making sure that everything they offer will serve our principals' needs. We always move systematically because we want to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction with regards to the services and programs that we offer," says a spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company.

When asked about the programs that they provide, they state that the firm offers a wide range of professional insurance-related products and services, including Surety, Small Business General Liability, Pet Professional Coverage, and various coverages with our Marine Program. We have insured large multinational corporations, public institutions, and small businesses working in the "gig economy". Many insureds don't see the value of insurance until they are served with a lawsuit alleging negligence and demanding sums of money that many insureds do not have. "That is the moment that businesses, particularly small or part-time ventures, understand that financial ruin is always possible and rarely expected regardless of how careful they feel they have been and how little risk they may have believed their business was exposed to," states a Talisman claim administrator. Learn more here: Talisman Casualty Lawsuit.

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As noted on the firm's website, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also offers a risk transfer option for large deductibles within the participants' other insurance coverages. The firm asserts that its skills as a company primarily lie in flexibility, security, coverage and speed. They also state that the insurance policies and bonds that they offer, although a form of self-insurance, are duly licensed and regulated in order to maintain the proper checks and balances necessary to maintain a professional, compliant, and solvent alternative to standard insurance.

Furthermore, all of the firm's transactions are governed by the laws of the state of Nevada which is a leading captive insurance domicile which has successfully balanced the need to be flexible for businesses while maintaining a strong ethical foundation for insureds to rely on should they need the assistance of industry regulators. They explain that insurance policies are made available to principals through a participation agreement-which also grants them the title of a shareholder. This way, the regulated structures benefit participants with access to international reinsurance markets, and they may also receive the benefit of lowered insurance cost and enhanced coverage tailored to fit specific personal and business objectives. The capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records that exist are maintained per provisions and regulations of the Nevada Insurance Code.

Meanwhile, the firm's spokesperson asserts that Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC stands out due to its independence and focus on the needs of participants rather than arms-length investors or other traditional shareholder structures that are common with the majority of the industry. All the work they do and all the services they provide are designed to constantly offer a better value than the participant would find in the open market. Although the company is similar to a mutual insurer, the relationship between participant and company management is free from unnecessary influence by third parties.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a firm that takes pride in prioritizing the welfare and satisfaction of its customers, is always coming up with innovative ways to create swift and effective options that will limit liability, and give policyholders a seat at the table.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that all parties get the most out of the programs that we are creating. We also work hard to make sure everything we do is carried out ethically and is advancing towards partnerships that will best benefit our clients. Our team looks inward and maximizes all resources available, with technology being our most important resource. We continuously innovate so that we continue to build on our success and offer value year after year. We never feel we have done enough to be satisfied. It is this drive that allows us to win customers large and small and we continue to grow through the referrals of thousands of satisfied participants," the spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says.

Complete details can be found on the firm's website. Interested parties may also connect with Talisman Casualty Insurance Company via social media to stay abreast of their latest news and important announcements.

For more information about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, contact the company here:



Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

800-318-5317

info@talismancasualty.com

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company

7881 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89117

SOURCE: Talisman Casualty Insurance Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590300/Talisman-Casualty-Insurance-Company-Discusses-Innovative-Ways-To-Approach-Insurance-Claims



