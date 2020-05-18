Talisman Casualty Explains How Captive Insurance Can Lower Premiums and Expand Capacity Where It Is Needed

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has explained how captive insurance can reduce premium and expand capacity where it is needed as long as it is properly structured and managed. In order for a captive to be a cost-effective solution, it must be structured in such a way that it can participate in the profits resulting from the company's own risk. And some risk that is usually considered to be uninsurable can be covered within a captive by providing direct access to reinsurance markets to the participants and their sponsors.

Furthermore, the setup speed within a cell captive is much faster because the company already exists and the cell is only being used to segregate a new risk. And once this cell captive is no longer required, run-off is much easier, and less time is needed for closure. The premiums are lower because there is no longer a need to pay premiums based on non-correlated factors of the market. Also, their efforts to manage their own risks are rewarded by premiums based on a better experience.

Meanwhile, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company utilizes a protected cell captive insurance business model. In this setup, the protected cells are offered to insurers who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle for transferring risk and allowing access to reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. These cell captives are composed of a core and several cell entities that are legally separated from each other. Each of these cells has its own dedicated assets and liabilities and the core serves as a central fund much like the Lloyd's of London market model. Having multiple layers of protection and acquiring a diverse and specialized business mix can allow the captive to grow even when the broader insurance market is seeing decline and rising cost And because the cells are legally separate, the assets of one cell cannot be used to answer for the liabilities of a different cell.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has managed to establish a good reputation among professionals. Many states have statutes known as direct action which allows a plaintiff to sue an insurance company directly rather than sue its insureds. This has been a significant driver of rising premium cost and some industries have seen capacity nearly disappear as a result of this practice. The captive is owned by its insureds so when there is a Talisman Casualty lawsuit, the company must think first about the interest of the insured and is less likely to feel pressure to settle when the insured prefers a vigorous defense. This insured first approach is one of the reasons Talisman has become a leading provider of captive insurance. Such a reputation was built on a number of factors, including its entrepreneurial approach, niche coverages, its team made up of experienced professionals, its committed management, its claims process, and quality underwriting results.

For a captive insurance provider, licensing is done in the company's domicile and Talisman Casualty Insurance Company must be in compliance with established regulations governing self-insurance. The team members are fully qualified and they are most knowledgeable regarding the different nuances of the captive insurance. For those who need a licensed captive insurance provider, they are considered to be one of the best choices in the country.

Another advantage is that they organize everything from the start once the consultation phase has been initiated. This includes comprehending the risk transfer needs of the client, how to ensure that the appropriate capacity is used, and understanding what the insured's business needs are not only today but in the future. They follow an organized approach to establishing new programs and offer a comprehensive structure to their clients.

They also offer customized policies for their clients. This is because each client has their own preferences and unique challenges when it is time to select a particular insurance policy. Talisman Casualty has a number of options to choose from and clients will also be allowed to customize every aspect of their policy or select more general ISO forms that the company has available.

Those who are interested in Talisman Casualty licensing and insurance as one of the better options available in the market may want to check out the Talisman Casualty Insurance Company website or contact them on the telephone or through email.

