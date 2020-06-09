Talisker Intersects 57.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSK.CN)(TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from holes SB-2020-003 and SB-2020-004 as wells as partial results for hole SB-2020-005A from the Company's 11,200m drill program targeting high-grade veins at the Bralorne Gold Project located in British Columbia.

Highlights include:

SB-2020-004 - Pioneer Area

27.60 g/t Au over 0.50m from 320.50m to 321.00m

12.65 g/t Au over 0.50m from 374.40m to 374.90m

SB-2020-005A - Bralorne Area

19.97 g/t Au over 5.10m from 102.70m to 107.80m

Including 20.8 g/t over 0.6m from 102.7m to 103.3m

And 57.8 g/t over 1.5m from 106.3m to 107.8m

5.81 g/t Au over 0.97m from 563.03m to 564.00m

"Hole 5A returned our highest grade and widest mineralised intercept to date," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker, who added, "We are also very pleased to be encountering numerous previously unknown mineralised structures, with these additional veins highlighting the growing potential of the Bralorne Gold Project."

Hole SB-2020-003 targeted a near surface portion of the P Main Vein Splay in the Pioneer area but terminated in a void before the target was reached and did not produce any significant assays. This void intersection has assisted in repositioning the underground mine as-built model at Pioneer.

Hole SB-2020-004 targeted the down-dip continuation of the P Main Vein Splay targeted in hole 3. The hole intersected 27.6 g/t gold over 0.5m in the P Main Vein Splay. The hole subsequently intersected 12.65 g/t gold over 0.5m at the P Main Vein.

Hole SB-2020-005A marked the beginning of Stage 2 of the drilling plan, which is designed to target known structures proximal to historic workings, guided by historic underground exploration drift assay data. Stage 2 targets are at depths between 750 and 1,500m below surface near the historic Bralorne Mine.

Hole SB-2020-005A targeted the 59, 51 and 73 veins. This hole intersected a previously unknown, close to surface mineralized structure at 102.7m returning a four-sample composite of 19.97 g/t gold over 5.1m including 57.8 g/t over 1.5m from 106.3m to 107.8m. The hole was suspended at a depth of 737.4m late in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis. SB-2020-005A was resumed late May, after the Company returned to site under new health protocols and was drilled to a depth of 1,013.10m. The results for hole 5A in this release represent the upper portion of the hole drilled prior to the COVID-19 crisis shut-down. Assay results from the lower portion are pending.

Similar to holes SB-2020-001 and SB-2020-002 (press releases dated April 1st and May 5th), significant gold mineralization was also identified in the altered halos proximal to the veins and associated with intense silica-sericite alteration. Select results from drill holes SB-2020-004 and partial results of hole SB-2020-005A are listed in the following table and a map and cross section displaying the location of drill holes SB-2020-003, SB-2020-004, and SB-2020-005A, and significant mineralized intercepts is attached to this press release.

Bralorne Gold Project

Drill Holes SB-2020-004, and 005A Diamond Drill

Hole Name Sample

Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au g/t Interpreted

Structure Method

Reported SB-2020-004 B0216511 320.5 321.0 0.5 27.6 P Main Vein Splay Au-SCR24 SB-2020-004 B0216557 374.4 374.9 0.5 12.65 P Main Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-004 B0216558 374.9 376.0 1.1 0.93 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0216708 102.7 103.3 0.6 20.8 New Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-005A B0216709 103.3 104.8 1.5 0.62 New Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0216711 104.8 106.3 1.5 1.14 New Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0216712 106.3 107.8 1.5 57.8 New Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-005A B0216713 107.8 109.3 1.5 1.44 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0216714 109.3 110.75 1.45 1.66 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0216715 110.75 111.5 0.75 1.61 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A B0217094 563.03 564.00 0.97 5.81 59 Vein Au-SCR24 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-004 was collared at an azimuth of 149 degrees, and a downward dip of 56 degrees. SB-2020-005A was collared at an azimuth of 154 degrees and, and a downward dip of 55 degrees. Hole SB-2020-005 ddeviated off the planned trajectory and was shut down before encountering any targets. SB-2020-005A was the recollar of SB-2020-005. No significant intercepts were received from hole SB-2020-003. True widths are estimated at 65 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,173 hectares over 320 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, June 11th. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nkY0SPWvQZ65ZSJIkgxh5A

For further information please contact:

Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer or

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Carrie Howes, Director, Investor Relations

carrie.howes@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 837 0075



Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

