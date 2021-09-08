Taliban's Mullah Hasan Akhund Is the Head of Afghanistan's New Govt: Who Is He?

More than three weeks after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban, on Tuesday, 7 September, announced the country’s new government.

Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close associate of Mullah Omar, the late founder of the movement, was named head of the new government, while Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the movement’s political office, will be his deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of Haqqani network, will be the new interior minister, whereas Mullah Omar’s son, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, will be the new defence minister.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban’s main spokesperson, said during a press conference in Kabul that all those named would be holding their positions in an acting capacity, Reuters reported.

"“The cabinet is not complete, it is just acting. We will try to take people from other parts of the country.”" - Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban’s main spokesman, as quoted by AFP

However, there was no clarity as to what role Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, would play in the newly formed government. Akhundzada has not been seen or heard in public since August 15, when the Taliban captured Kabul.

It has been reported that the new head of the government, Akhund, has been a close aide of Akhunzada for the last 20 years.

But who is Mullah Hasan Akhund? Here’s what we know.

Among the Founders of the Taliban

Akhund hails from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the movement.

A Taliban veteran, Akhund was a close associate and political adviser to Mullah Omar. He is also highly respected within the movement, especially by Akhunzada, Reuters reported. According to reports, it was Akhunzada who suggested his name to head the government.

Akhund is the head of Rehbari Shura, or leadership council, the Taliban’s decision-making body. During the Taliban’s previous regime, from 1996-2001, he served as the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister, Al Jazeera reported.

On UN Security Council Sanctions List

The United Nations Security Council had placed Akhund on a sanctions list concerned with the “acts and activities” of the Taliban. The United Nations had called him one of the most effective commanders of the Taliban, AFP reported. Akhund had also served as the governor of Kandahar.

Believed to be in his mid-60s or older, Akhund is seen as more of a political than a religious figure and has a say in the military affairs thanks to his control over the leadership council, according to Al Jazeera. Akhund belongs to the Pashtun lineage of the founder of modern Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Durrani, and has authored several works on Islam.

Akhund authorised the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001, calling it a religious duty, NDTV reported.

(With Inputs from AFP, Al Jazeera, NDTV, Reuters.)

