As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Concern for Women's Rights is Kaafi Real

When the Taliban had occupied Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, the militant organisation had imposed the harshest of patriarchal rules.

Twenty years later, as the Taliban takes control of the country again, a new generation of Afghan women find themselves in the same fetters that their mothers had fought hard to break.

As the US troops, which had invaded the nation to unseat the Taliban in 2001, withdrew from Afghanistan in the recent weeks, the insurgents on Sunday, 15 August, seized power of the country again.

With the coming of the Taliban to power, several Afghan women have protested against the curtailment of their freedom.

In what has been termed by many the 'first agitation of its kind', Afghan women were seen taking to the streets of Kabul this week – staging a protest and demanding equal rights.

