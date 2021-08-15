Many fear Taliban will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

WASHINGTON – As the Taliban retakes control of Afghanistan, many fear the militant Islamic group will resume policies it pursued in the 1990s: imposing fundamentalism, eliminating women's rights and supporting 9/11-style terrorist actions against American interests.

"Many U.S. security experts remain concerned that under the Taliban’s rule, Afghanistan would remain a safe haven for terrorists who could launch attacks against the United States and its allies," said a report from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Afghanistan's conflict is not new. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to prop up a communist-led government there, leading to alarm among American officials who eventually decided to intervene. The Taliban is an Islamic fundamentalist group formed in the early 1990s by fighters who resisted the Soviet Union's invasion.

During the Reagan administration, the U.S. helped resistance fighters known as the mujahideen, sending them anti-aircraft missiles and other assistance.

The Taliban took over the city of Kandahar in 1994, pledging to end the violence and chaos that plagued the region.

After capturing Kabul in 1996, Taliban leaders imposed their version of Islamic law, or sharia, on the entire country. That included a ban on education for women and girls, who were forced to wear clothing that covered their entire bodies.

The Taliban banned music, television and other forms of entertainment. They even outlawed kite flying on the theory that it distracted young men from religious activities. The Taliban jailed men with beards that were considered too short.

In its recent sweep across Afghanistan, in anticipation of the U.S. withdrawal from the country at the end of this month, the Taliban closed girls' schools and forced boys to join their organization.

Many analysts fear that the Taliban will reinstitute extremist policies after they take back Afghanistan, including support for terrorism.

When it ruled Afghanistan, the Taliban allowed the militant group al-Qaida to set up a base within its borders. Led by Osama bin Laden, al-Qaida launched attacks on Western targets around the world, including the 9/11 airplane strikes on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington.

In October 2001, a month after 9/11, a U.S.-led coalition launched the invasion of Afghanistan and deposed the Taliban.

Defeat did not destroy them, however. Remnants reorganized and mounted a steady civil war against the U.S-backed government in Kabul that has lasted nearly 20 years.

The Council on Foreign Relations, which has monitored events throughout the Afghanistan war, warned this month that the Taliban was "stronger now than at any point since 2001."

"The Taliban threatens Afghan democratic institutions, citizens’ rights, and regional security," wrote Lindsay Maizland, an editor on Asia issues for the CFR.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is "incumbent on the international community" to pressure the Taliban to respect the rights of their people and preserve gains that have been made since 2001.

"If they want support, if they want sanctions lifted – all of that will require them to uphold basic rights, fundamental rights," Blinken said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "If they don't and if they're in a position of power and they don't do that, then I think Afghanistan will become a pariah state."

