'New Taliban Govt Illegitimate': Erstwhile Afghan Foreign Ministry Under Ghani

The foreign ministry of the former Afghanistan government which had been led by erstwhile President Ashraf Ghani, has condemned the newly-announced Taliban government in a statement released on Wednesday, 8 September, calling the cabinet "illegitimate" and "unjustifiable."

""The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – which emanates from the free will of the people and epitomizes the vision and aspirations of millions of citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of sovereignty, democracy, freedom and independence of their country – condemns the announcement by the Taliban of its so-called cabinet as illegitimate and unjustifiable."" - Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan

Three weeks after it seized power in Afghanistan, the Taliban had announced its new 33-member strong government on Tuesday. The declaration of the all-male government, nearly half of whose members find place on the United Nations sanctions list, has fuelled fears of an oppressive, non-inclusive regime.

'New Cabinet a Threat to Afghanistan And Global Community': Foreign Ministry Statement

The statement, which has been shared by the Afghan embassy, asserted that the Taliban government goes against the will of the majority of people in Afghanistan as well as the UN, and undermines the national interests of the country.

Observing that the Taliban has reaffirmed its blatant disregard for the fundamental rights of Afghan women and other sections of the society, the former foreign ministry noted, "The announcement of the so-called Taliban cabinet will result in undermining Afghanistan's political, ethnic and social diversity, lead to increased tensions and also undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country."

""[T]he announcement of the so-called Taliban cabinet is comprised of individuals who not only are against the national security and stability of Afghanistan but who also pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and global community at large."" - Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan

"All diplomatic missions of the I.R. of Afghanistan will continue their normal functions and duties based on the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the statement maintained.

Indian officials have not reacted to the statement so far, news agency PTI reported.

