Taliban filmed on dodgems and merry-go-round as militants enjoy ‘spoils of war’ after seizing control of Afghanistan

Taliban fighters were filmed on dodgems at a fairground in Herat (Twitter)

Footage has emerged of Taliban fighters enjoying themselves on funfair rides following their lightening quick takeover of Afghanistan – amid disturbing reports of militants seeking out girls to become “sex slaves”.

A video filmed showed armed men on dodgems in the north-western city of Herat. It was reportedly taken on Friday, shortly after the country’s third-biggest city fell to the Taliban as the militants swept towards the capital Kabul.

Separate video posted on social media shows Taliban fighters clowning around on a merry go round.

It follows reports militants have been going door to door in captured cities seeking girls as young as 12 for “sex slaves”, viewing them as “spoils of war” to be divided up among the victors.

It seems all they wanted was free rides at the theme park #Taliban pic.twitter.com/qh00uk96UK — Shakib Noori (@shakibnoori) August 16, 2021

Taliban leaders have attempted to kidnap and forcibly marry women after local leaders were asked to present a list of those aged 12 to 45, according to Bloomberg.

Afghans fear the Taliban are returning to past severe practices with their imposition of sharia law, which previously saw women unable to work and punishments such as public stoning, whipping and hanging.

Disturbing reports have emerged of shops popular with women having notices pasted on them warning they will “face the consequences” if they enter.

A woman wearing “tight clothes” was said to have been shot dead by Taliban fighters and being unaccompanied by a male relative.

According to Al-Jazeera, female bank employees have been told by members of the extremist group not to return to their jobs, but to send male relatives instead.

Earlier this week a beauty salon owner was pictured painting over images of female models outside his shop.

