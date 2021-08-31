Taliban celebrates as America's long war in Afghanistan finally comes to an end

Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, marking their victory. Image Credit: AFP

Shortly after the last plane took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, marking the end of a massive airlift in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, celebratory gunfire was heard and fireworks danced in the sky.

One of the Taliban fighters stationed at the airport was quoted as saying, "The last five aircraft have left, it's over! "I cannot express my happiness in words... Our 20 years of sacrifice worked."

Taliban fighters were quick to take over the airport, with a Los Angeles Times photojournalist saying the fighters were already organising supplies, checking equipment that were left behind and securing the perimeter.

