Taliban capture all major Afghan cities except Kabul

Taliban flagsi fly at a square in the city of Ghazn (AP)

The Taliban has seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's increasingly isolated central government.

On Sunday the militants took control of Jalalabad, a key eastern city, without a fight.

It comes after the seizure of the government's northern bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif just a day earlier.

In just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.

The accelerated collapse of government forces has left President Ashraf Ghani under growing pressure to resign.

Speaking to the nation on Saturday, President Ashraf Ghani appeared increasingly isolated and now faces a choice between surrendering or fighting to hold the capital.

Abrarullah Murad, a lawmaker from the province told The Associated Press that the insurgents seized Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Mr Murad said there was no fighting as the city surrendered.

The capture of Jalalabad means the Taliban have secured the roads linking the country with Pakistan.

It follows after Mazar-i-Sharif - the capital of Balkh province and fourth-largest city in Afghanistan - also fell largely without a fight.

Abas Ebrahimzada, a lawmaker from Balkh, told the Associated Press that the national army was the first to surrender, which then prompted pro-government forces and other militia to yield.

The insurgents now control 23 of 34 provincial capitals.

The US has also continued holding peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar this week, and the international community has warned that a Taliban government brought about by force would be shunned.

However, the insurgents seem to have little interest in making concessions.

"We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies," Ghani said.

"Soon the results will be shared with you," he added.

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's harsh rule.

The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a rigid version of Islamic law in which women were prohibited from working or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative escorting them.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

